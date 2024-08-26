mlxup - Firmware Utility v4.29.0 Release Notes
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  mlxup - Firmware Utility v4.29.0 Release Notes  Known Issues

Known Issues

The following table provides a list of known bugs and limitations in regards to this release of the mlxup.

Internal Ref.

Description

669272

Description: In VMware ESXi, mlxup is not a standalone tool. It requires MLNX-OFED ESXi driver and MST driver to be installed and loaded in the machine.

WA: Install and load MLNX_OFED ESXi driver (part of the ESXi 5.5 and newer Inbox driver), and MST driver, which can be found at www.mellanox.com.

Keywords: mst driver, ESXi, VMware

-

Description: Running mlxup in parallel with MFT tools causes read/write corruptions and yields unexpected behavior.

WA: Do not run mlxup in parallel with other MFT tools.

Keywords: MFT, parallel
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 26, 2024
content here