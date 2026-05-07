MMA1B00-C100D 100GbE QSFP28 MMF SR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
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Document Revision History

Version

Date

Description of Change

1.8

Jul. 2025

Added alternate source mechanical drawings.

1.7

Nov. 2021

Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to HTML.

1.6

Apr. 2021

Removed “BER better than 10-15” from Key Features.

Added Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) and Handling and Cleaning sections.

Updated Transmit OMA, Extinction Ratio, and Transmitter and dispersion eye closure values in the Optical Specifications table.

Updated document template, legal notice, and introduction.

1.5

Nov. 2020

Added: Control Signals description, optical connector interface information in Appendix A and added References section.

Updated DDM info under Diagnostics and Other Features and the Regulatory Compliance and Classification list.

Minor text edits.

Updated Label.

1.4

Sep. 25, 2017

Updated the Absolute Maximum Ratings table – Supply voltage Max changed from 3.465 to 3.6V.

1.1 - 1.3

Aug. 2016-2017

Refer to rev. 1.5 of this datasheet for the changes.

1.0

March 2016

Initial release
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