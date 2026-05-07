Specifications

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Note Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.

Mechanical Dimensions Rev. B1 and Higher

Mechanical Dimensions Rev. A4 and Lower

Alternate source mechanical dimentions

The transceiver’s memory map is compliant with the QSFP Management interface specification SFF-8636. See also NVIDIA LinkX® Memory Map Application Note (MLNX-15-5926).

The following label is applied on the transceiver's backshell:

(sample illustration)

Symbol Meaning Notes SN – Serial Number MT Manufacturer name 2 characters (MT) YY Year of manufacturing 2 digits WW Week of manufacturing 2 digits DM Manufacturer site 2 characters ZZZZZ Serial number 5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001. Miscellaneous ZZ HW and SW revision 2 alpha-numeric characters YYYY Year of manufacturing 4 digits MM Month of manufacturing 2 digits DD Day of manufacturing 2 digits COO Country of origin E.g. China or Malaysia Quick response code Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)

The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).

Safety: FDA/CDRH, TUV, UL/CSA, ACMA

EMC: ITL

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of all the certifications for this product.

Each of the devices complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:

This device may not cause harmful interference. This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation.

Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur during installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:

Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.

Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.

Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.

Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.

Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.