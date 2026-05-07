On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Recommended Operating Conditions and Power Supply Requirements
- Electrical Specifications
- Optical Specifications
- Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)
- Handling and Cleaning
- Mechanical Specifications
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which permanent damage to the device may occur.
Parameter
Min
Max
Units
Supply voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
Data input voltage
-0.3
3.465
V
Control input voltage
-0.3
4
V
Damage Threshold, per optical lane
3.4
---
dBm
Storage temperature
-40
85
°C
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Supply voltage
3.135
3.3
3.465
V
Power consumption (no retiming)
---
1.5
1.8
W
Power consumption (retiming on all lanes)
---
2.2
2.5
W
Supply noise tolerance (10 Hz – 10 MHz)
66
---
---
mVpp
Operating case temperature
0
---
70
°C
Operating relative humidity
5
---
85
%
Parameter (per lane)
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Notes
Signaling rate (with retiming)
-100ppm
25.78125
+100ppm
Gb/s
---
Signaling rate (without retiming)
0.3
25.784
Gb/s
---
Transmitter
Differential data input swing at TP1a
IEEE 802.3bm
83E.3.4.1
---
900
mVpp
1
Differential input return loss
Meets equation (83E–5) in IEEE 802.3bm
dB
---
Receiver
Differential output return loss
Meets equation (83E–5) in IEEE 802.3bm
dB
---
Differential data output swing at TP4
300
---
480
mVpp
---
Common mode output return loss
---
---
-6
dB
---
Output eye width (EW15)
0.57
---
---
UI
---
Output eye height (EH15)
228
---
---
mV
---
Output transition time, 20 to 80%
17
---
---
ps
---
Output eye crossing
45
---
---
%
---
Note 1: Min requires optimization of the input equalizer.
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Notes
Transmitter (per lane)
Signaling speed (with retiming)
-100ppm
25.78125
+100ppm
Gb/s
---
Signaling speed (without retiming)
0.3
---
25.7840
Gb/s
---
Center wavelength
840
---
860
nm
---
Average launch power
-8.4
---
2.4
dBm
---
Transmit OMA
-6.4
---
3
dBm
---
Extinction Ratio
2
---
---
dB
---
Transmitter and dispersion eye closure
---
---
4.3
dB
---
Average launch power at Tx squelched
---
---
-30
dBm
---
Eye crossing
45
---
55
%
---
Optical return loss tolerance
---
---
12
dB
---
Transmitter eye mask definition {X1, X2, X3, Y1, Y2, Y3}
Hit ratio 1.5∙10-3 hits per sample
{0.3, 0.38, 0.45, 0.35, 0.41, 0.5}
---
Reach on OM3 multi-mode fiber
70
---
---
m
---
Reach on OM4 multi-mode fiber
100
---
---
m
---
Receiver (per lane)
Signaling speed (with retiming)
-100ppm
25.78125
+100ppm
Gb/s
---
Signaling speed (without retiming)
0.3
---
25.784
Gb/s
---
Center wavelength
840
---
860
nm
---
Receiver reflectance
---
---
-12
dB
---
LOS de-Assert
---
---
-12
dBm
---
LOS assert
-30
---
---
dBm
---
LOS hysteresis
0.5
---
---
dB
---
Unstressed receiver sensitivity (OMA) at BER 10-12
---
---
-7
dBm
1, 4
Stressed receiver sensitivity (OMA), each lane
---
---
-5.2
dBm
2
Conditions for stressed receiver sensitivity
See below
3
Test Conditions
Stressed eye closure (SEC), lane under test
4.3
dB
---
Stressed eye J2 Jitter, lane under test
0.39
UI
---
Stressed eye J4 Jitter, lane under test (max)
0.53
UI
---
OMA of each aggressor lane
3
dBm
---
Stressed receiver eye mask definition {X1, X2, X3, Y1, Y2, Y3}
Hit ratio 5 x 10-5 hits per sample
{0.28, 0.5, 0.5, 0.33, 0.33, 0.4}
---
---
Notes:
All Tx channels on and all Rx channels on with AOP 3dB greater than the tested channel. Injected optical eye must comply with the transmitter eye mask definition from the table.
Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 (ref. IEEE 802.3 100GBASE-SR4) for BER < 5∙10-5
The test conditions are for measuring stressed receiver sensitivity only – not characteristics of the receiver.
For revision A4 or lower, Max is -6dBm.
This product is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on all connectors to protect it during shipping. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the OSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.
The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices. The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.
Prior to insertion of the fiber cable, clean the cable connector to prevent contamination from it. The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean and no additional cleaning should be needed. In the event of contamination, standard cleaning tools and methods should be used. Liquids must not be applied.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.
Mechanical Dimensions Rev. B1 and Higher
Mechanical Dimensions Rev. A4 and Lower
Alternate source mechanical dimentions
Memory Map
The transceiver’s memory map is compliant with the QSFP Management interface specification SFF-8636. See also NVIDIA LinkX® Memory Map Application Note (MLNX-15-5926).
Label
The following label is applied on the transceiver's backshell:
(sample illustration)
Backshell Label Legend
Symbol
Meaning
Notes
SN – Serial Number
MT
Manufacturer name
2 characters (MT)
YY
Year of manufacturing
2 digits
WW
Week of manufacturing
2 digits
DM
Manufacturer site
2 characters
ZZZZZ
Serial number
5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.
Miscellaneous
ZZ
HW and SW revision
2 alpha-numeric characters
YYYY
Year of manufacturing
4 digits
MM
Month of manufacturing
2 digits
DD
Day of manufacturing
2 digits
COO
Country of origin
E.g. China or Malaysia
Quick response code
Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)
Regulatory Compliance and Classification
The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).
Safety: FDA/CDRH, TUV, UL/CSA, ACMA
EMC: ITL
Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of all the certifications for this product.
FCC Class A Notice
Each of the devices complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:
This device may not cause harmful interference.
This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation.
Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur during installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:
Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.
Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.
Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.
Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.
Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.