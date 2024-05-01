NVIDIA MMA1Z00-NS400-T 400Gb/s, Single-port, QSFP112 Multimode Transceivers Product Specifications

The NVIDIA MMA1Z00-NS400-T is an Ethernet (ETH) 400Gb/s, Single-port, QSFP112, multimode parallel transceiver using a single, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connector. The Short Reach 4-channel design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 50-meters using OM4 multimode fiber and assumes two optical patch panels in the link. It has identical design and internals as the OSFP version, only with different connector shells.

The QSFP112 shell has a flat-top and utilizes the riding heat sink (cooling fins) on the ConnectX-7 or BlueField-3 connector cage. The small bumps near the pull tab provide additional cooling and remains outside the host connector cage.

When linked to 1:2 splitter fiber cable split end has only 2 channels and will activate only 2-channels in the 400G transceiver automatically creating a 200G speed and reducing power.

Multimode optics is denoted by a tan-colored pull tab and aqua-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC optical connector denotes Angled Polish Connector (APC) and is not compatible with the aqua colored Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC).

NVIDIA’s Single-port and Twin-port transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end Ethernet systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

ETH support

400G multimode

4-channels of 100G-PAM4 modulation

QSFP112 connector shell

­850nm wavelength VCSEL laser

Single MPO-12/APC optical connector

Max reach: 30m on OM3 50m on OM4

8.5W max (4-channels)

5.5W max (2-channels)

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS based

QSFP112 MSA

CMIS 4.0 compliant

Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C