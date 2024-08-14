Switch-to-two 400G ConnectX-7/QSFP112 or BlueField-3/QSFP112

A Twin port OSFP transceiver using two, straight fiber cables can support up to two

ConnectX-7/QSFP112 adapters and/or two BlueField-3 DPUs. Each of the two, 4-channel fiber cables (MFP7E10) can link to the 400G QSFP112 MMA1Z00-NS400-T transceiver up to 50-meters.

- ConnectX-7 adapters are offered on both OSFP and QSFP112

- BlueField-3 adapters only accept QSFP112 devices