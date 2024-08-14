NVIDIA MMA1Z00-NS400-T 400Gb/s, Single-port, QSFP112 Multimode Transceivers Product Specifications
Overview

Transceiver Connectivity Scenarios

The transceiver is used for connecting 400G and 200G BlueField-3/QSFP112 Data Processing Units (DPU) or ConnectX-7/QSFP112-based, PCIe-bus network cards. Typically, the transceiver is linked to a single 800Gb/s Twin-port 2x400G OSFP transceiver (MMA4Z00-NS) in a Spectrum-4 Ethernet switch. The 400Gb/s transceiver has two speeds depending on the number of fibers attached:

  1. 400Gb/s mode: Using 4-channels and straight 50-meter crossover fiber cables (MFP7E10), the transceiver draws 9 Watts maximum or 8 Watts typical. In this case, the Twin-port 2x400G transceiver supports 400G transceivers in two ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and/or two BlueField-3/QSP112 DPU cards.

  2. 200Gb/s mode: Using 2-channels and 1:2 splitter 50-meter crossover fiber cables (MFP7E20), the transceiver operates at 200Gb/E rate and draws 5 Watts maximum. It automatically reduces power from 8 Watts as only 2 channels are activated. This case creates links to four 200Gb/s ConnectX-7/QSFP112 of BlueField-3/QSFP112 adapter cards.

Note

  • QSFP112 are not for use in switches. BlueField-3 only accepts QSFP112s

  • Both fibers in the Twin-port 2x400G transceiver linked to the QSFP112s must be the same type – straight or splitter and cannot be mixed

Use cases

  1. Switch-to-two 400G ConnectX-7/QSFP112 or BlueField-3/QSFP112

    A Twin port OSFP transceiver using two, straight fiber cables can support up to two

    ConnectX-7/QSFP112 adapters and/or two BlueField-3 DPUs. Each of the two, 4-channel fiber cables (MFP7E10) can link to the 400G QSFP112 MMA1Z00-NS400-T transceiver up to 50-meters.

    - ConnectX-7 adapters are offered on both OSFP and QSFP112

    - BlueField-3 adapters only accept QSFP112 devices

  2. Switch-to-four 200G ConnectX-7/QSFP and/or BlueField-3/QSFP112

    A Twin port OSFP transceiver using two, 1:2 fiber splitter cables can support up any combination of four ConnectX-7 adapters and/or BlueField-3/QSFP1212 DPUs. Each of the two, 4-channel 1:2 fiber splitter cables (MFP7E20) can link to a 400G QSFP112 MMA1Z00- NS400-T transceiver up to 50-meters.

    The two-fiber channel ends only activate two of the lanes in the 400G transceiver creating a 200G device and automatically reduces the power consumption of only the 400G transceivers from 8 Watts typical to 5.5 Watts typical. Twin port OSFP power consumption remains at 15 Watts.
