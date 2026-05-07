Document Revision History
Rev
Date
Description
1.8
Feb. 2025
Added second option mechanical drawing.
1.7
May 2024
Corrected max power for 200G (2 channels) on front page to indicate 5.5W (was 6.5W) to match the number under Specifications section
1.6
Mar. 2024
Replaced mechanical drawings under Specifications section
1.5
Mar. 2024
Added DDMI note in the Specifications section.
1.4
Jan. 2024
Updated low power mode output.
1.3
Dec. 2023
Updated Regulatory Compliance section.
1.2
Aug. 2023
Updated maximum power consumption.
1.1
Apr. 2023
- Updated the document for Ethernet support.
- Minor text edits.
1.0
Dec. 2022
Initial release.