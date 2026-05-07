MMA4Z00-NS400 400Gb/s Single-port OSFP 400Gb/s Multimode SR4 50m
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Document Revision History

Rev

Date

Description

1.8

Feb. 2025

Added second option mechanical drawing.

1.7

May 2024

Corrected max power for 200G (2 channels) on front page to indicate 5.5W (was 6.5W) to match the number under Specifications section

1.6

Mar. 2024

Replaced mechanical drawings under Specifications section

1.5

Mar. 2024

Added DDMI note in the Specifications section.

1.4

Jan. 2024

Updated low power mode output.

1.3

Dec. 2023

Updated Regulatory Compliance section.

1.2

Aug. 2023

Updated maximum power consumption.

1.1

Apr. 2023

- Updated the document for Ethernet support.

- Minor text edits.

1.0

Dec. 2022

Initial release.
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