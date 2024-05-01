MMA4Z00-NS400-T 400Gb/s Single-port OSFP 400Gb/s Multimode 50m

The NVIDIA MMA4Z00-NS400-T is an Ethernet (ETH) 400Gb/s, Single-port, OSFP, multimode parallel transceiver using a single, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connector. The Short Reach 4-channel (SR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 50-meters using OM4 multimode fiber and assumes two optical patch panels in the link. It has identical design and internals as the QSFP112 version, only with different connector shells.

The OSFP shell has a flat-top and utilizes the riding heat sink (cooling fins) on the ConnectX-7 connector cage.

When linked to 1:2 splitter fiber cable split end has only 2 channels and will activate only 2-channels in the 400G transceiver automatically creating a 200G speed and reducing power.

Multimode optics is denoted by a tan-colored pull tab and aqua-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC optical connector denotes Angled Polish Connector and is not compatible with Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC) (aqua colored).

NVIDIA’s Single-port and Twin-port transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end systems and customer networking solutions. Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Flat Top Transceiver

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

ETH support

400G SR4 multimode

4-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical and optical modulation

Flat top OSFP connector shell

850nm VCSEL

Maximum reach: 30m using OM3 fiber 50m using OM4 fiber

Single MPO-12/APC optical connector

Operates as a 200Gb/E transceiver with 2-fiber splitter ends

8.5 Watts (max) using 4-channels

5.5 Watts (max) using 2-channels

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

OSFPmsa.org compliant

CMIS 4.0 compliant

Case temperature range 0°C to +70°C