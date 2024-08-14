Connectivity Scenarios

1. Switch-to-switch at 800Gb/s or to two switches at 400Gb/s

A Twin port OSFP transceiver using two, straight fiber cables can support up to two ConnectX-7/OSFP adapters. Each of the two, 4-channel fiber cables (MFP7E10) can link to the 400G OSFP MMA4Z00-NS400-T transceiver up to 50-meters.

ConnectX-7 adapters are offered on both OSFP and QSFP112 BlueField-3 adapters only accept QSFP112 devices.



2. Switch-to-four 200G ConnectX-7/OSFP

A Twin port OSFP transceiver using two, 1:2 fiber splitter cables can support up to four ConnectX-7 adapters. Each of the two, 4-channel 1:2 fiber splitter cables (MFP7E20) can link to a 400G OSFP MMA4Z00-NS400-T transceiver up to 50-meters.

The two-fiber channel ends only activate two of the lanes in the 400G transceiver creating a 200G device and automatically reduces the power consumption of only the 400G transceivers from 8 Watts typical to 5.5 Watts typical. Twin port OSFP power consumption remains at 15 Watts.