MMA4Z00-NS400-T 400Gb/s Single-port OSFP 400Gb/s Multimode 50m
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

TS

-40

85

°C

Operating Case Temperature

TOP

0

70

°C

Supply Voltage

Vcc

-0.5

3.6

V

Relative Humidity (non-condensing)

RH – Option 1

5

95

%

Control Input Voltage

VI

-0.3

Vcc+0.5

V
Note

Module temperature per DDMI readout of up to 75°C is allowed.

Recommended Operating Conditions and Power Supply Requirements

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Power Supply Voltage

VCC

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Instantaneous peak current at hot plug (400G)

ICC_IP

-

-

3600

mA

Sustained peak current at hot plug (400G)

ICC_SP

-

-

3000

mA

Maximum Power consumption (400G)

PD

-

-

8.5

W

Maximum Power consumption, Low Power Mode (400G)

PDLP

-

-

2

W

Instantaneous peak current at hot plug (200G)

ICC_IP

-

-

2200

mA

Sustained peak current at hot plug (200G)

ICC_SP

-

-

1840

mA

Maximum Power consumption (200G)

PD

-

-

5.5

W

Maximum Power consumption, Low Power Mode (200G)

PDLP

-

-

2

W

Signaling Rate per Lane

SRL

-

53.125

-

GBd

Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate

-

-

-

400

kHz

Power Supply Noise Tolerance (10Hz - 10MHz)

-

66

-

mV

Rx Differential Data Output Load

-

-

100

-

Ohm

Operating distance (OM3)

2

30

m

Operating distance (OM4)

2

50

m

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Receiver (Module Input)

AC common-mode output Voltage (RMS)

-

-

25

mV

Differential output Voltage (Long mode)

-

-

845

mV

Differential output Voltage (Short mode)

-

-

600

mV

Near-end Eye height, differential

70

-

-

mV

Far-end Eye height, differential

30

-

-

mV

Far end pre-cursor ratio

-4.5

-

2.5

%

Differential Termination Mismatch

-

-

10

%

Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)

9.5

-

-

ps

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Transmitter (Module Input)

Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance

750

-

-

mV

Differential termination mismatch

-

-

10

%

Single-ended voltage tolerance range

-0.4

-

3.3

V

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV
Note

Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.

Electrical Specification for Low Speed Signal

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Module output SCL and SDA

VOL

0

0.4

V

VOH

VCC-0.5

VCC+0.3

V

Module Input SCL and SDA

VIL

-0.3

VCC*0.3

V

VIH

VCC*0.7

VCC+0.5

V

Optical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Unit

Notes

Transmitter

Wavelength

λC

844

850

863

nm

RMS spectral width

Dl

0.6

Average Launch Power, each lane

AOPL

-4.6

-

4.0

dBm

1

Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane (min)

TOMA

-2.6

3.5

dBm

2

Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4 (TDECQ), each lane

TDECQ

-

-

4.4

dB

Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane

TOFF

-

-

-30

dBm

Extinction Ratio, each lane

ER

-

2.5

dB

RIN21.4OMA

RIN

-

-

-132

dB/Hz

Optical Return Loss Tolerance

ORL

-

-

12

dB

Transmitter Reflectance

TR

-

-

-26

dB

3

Receiver

Wavelength

λC

842

850

863

nm

Damage Threshold, average optical power, each lane

AOPD

5

-

-

dBm

Average Receive Power, each lane

AOPR

-6.3

-

4.0

dBm

6

Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane

OMA-R

-

-

3.5

dBm

Receiver Reflectance

RR

-

-

-26

dB

Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SOMA

-

-

-4.4

dBm

4

Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SRS

-

-

-1.8

dBm

5

Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test

Stressed eye closure for PAM4

SECQ

4.4

dB

OMAouter of each aggressor lane

OMAouter

3.5

dBm

Note

  1. Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.

  2. Even if max(TECQ,TDECQ) < 1.8dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.

  3. Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.

  4. Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with TDECQ<=1.8 dB

  5. Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4

Minimum power is informative. AOP above the minimum does not ensure compliance

Mechanical Specifications

Finned-top twin-port for air-cooled 400G Switches: Bottom, Side, and Top Views.

MMA4Z00-NS400-mech-drawings-version-1-modificationdate-1716841314937-api-v2.jpg

A and B expanded detail:

MMA4Z00-NS400-Detail-A-B-version-1-modificationdate-1716841314213-api-v2.png

MPO/APC end view:

MPO-APC-end-view-version-1-modificationdate-1716841315833-api-v2.png

This is the ‘head end’. The connectors in the ‘tails’ have same layout but only 2 transmit and 2 receive fibers with the middle 8 positions empty.

MMA4Z00-NS400-head-end-version-1-modificationdate-1716841316580-api-v2.png

Module port labeling and lane routing. Txn/Rxn refers to the OSFP pin description

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

New Form-factors

The OSFP body has a flat-top to cool the 9-Watt transceiver in the ConnectX-7 HCA. Unlike the Twin-port transceiver, the heat sink is contained on the ConnectX-7 card connector cage.

OSFP is longer and wider than the traditionally used QSFP28/EDR or QSFP56/HDR form-factors.

Labels

Back shell Label

The label applied on the transceiver's back-shell is illustrated below. Note that the Images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

Transceiver Label (Illustration)

image-2024-5-27_22-39-2-version-1-modificationdate-1716842342127-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name (Mellanox Technologies)

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 last digits of the year (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits (numeric)

JC

or

DM

Manufacturer Site:

JC – Option 1 (China)

DM – Option 2 (Malaysia)

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.

Regulatory Compliance

The transceiver is a Class 1M laser product. It is certified per the following standards:

Feature

Agency

Standard

Laser Eye Safety

FDA/CDRH

CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50

Electrical Safety

CB

IEC 62368

Electrical Safety

UL/CSA

UL 62368 and CAN/CSAN 62368

MMA4Z00-NS400-laser-label-version-1-modificationdate-1716841317290-api-v2.png

Warning

Warning: Exposure to the laser light can cause damage to the eyes. Use protective face gear while handling this product and keep the laser light away from the eyes and face.


Connector and Cabling Details

MPO-12/APC Optical Connector

The Twin-port transceiver has a unique NVIDIA patented design enabling two, multiple-push-on/angled-polished-connector 12-fiber (MPO-12/APC) optical connectors per single OSFP form-factor by turning the optical connectors vertically in the twin-port transceiver end. This enables it to host two transceivers inside, each with its own MPO-12/APC optical connector operating independently that can link to another Twin-port transceiver or to a single-port 400Gb/E transceiver.

The MPO-12 has a 12-fiber ribbon but only 8-fibers are used – four transmit and four receive fibers for the 4-channels of 100G-PAM4.

  • The APC design minimizes back reflections and signal interference by diverting back reflected light from the fiber face to be absorbed into the fiber cladding.

  • A positioning key on top of the connector together with the alignment pins define the fiber position numbering scheme to align pin 1 in the optical connector to pin 1 in the transceiver also called “polarity”

  • Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

  • It is important to note that transceivers have pins. Optical connectors have holes and are used with transceivers. Optical connectors with pins are not compatible with transceivers and are used in trunk cabling to connect two fiber cables together.

The MPO-12/APC optical connector is used in both the single mode and multimode fiber cables.

Multimode optics is denoted by a tan-colored pull tab and aqua-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC connector denotes Angled Polish Connector and is not compatible with aqua colored shell for Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC) for HDR.

MPO-12/APC Showing 4-Transmit and 4-Receive Fibers and Angled Polish Connector End

image-2024-4-8_15-18-50-version-1-modificationdate-1717662474337-api-v2.png

NVIDIA Supplied Crossover Type-B Fiber Cables

Linking two transceivers directly together requires aligning the transceiver laser sources with the correct photo detectors in the receive transceiver. Transmit and receive fibers are switched inside the cable enabling two transceivers to be directly connected to each other. This is called a Type-B crossover fiber.

Each of the two 4-channel ports in the Twin-port transceiver has its own 4-channel optical connector that can link to two single-port 400Gb transceiver. Two fiber cables are needed for each Twin-port transceiver.

Fiber cables are crossover cable Type-B that aligns the transmit laser with the opposite transceiver’s receiver photodetector allowing to directly connect two transceivers together to maintain minimum optical losses, lowest back reflections, longest reach and increased reliability without the use of optical patch panels. For Twin-port transceivers, both cables must be the same type (straight or 1:2 splitter) although different lengths are allowed.

image-2024-6-6_10-9-29-version-1-modificationdate-1717662474863-api-v2.png

Note: Refer to the Recommended Fiber Cables table for more information.

Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

image-2024-4-8_15-19-29-version-1-modificationdate-1717662475610-api-v2.png

Handling and Cleaning

The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices.

The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.

Important note 1: Keep both the fiber and transceiver dust caps.

Important note 2: Clean both transceiver receptacle and cable connector prior to insertion of the fiber cable, to prevent contamination from it.

The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean during transportation. Standard cleaning tools and methods should be used during installation and service. Liquids must not be applied.

Important note 3: 80% of transceiver link problems are related to dirty optical connectors.

image-2024-4-8_15-19-49-version-1-modificationdate-1717662476377-api-v2.png


Cable Management Guidelines

For more information and general interconnect management and installation, see NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ Application Note.
