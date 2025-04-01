NVIDIA MMS1X00-NS400 400Gb/s Single-port QSFP112 Single Mode Transceivers Product Specifications

Introduction
The NVIDIA MMS1X00-NS400 is an InfiniBand and Ethernet 400Gb/s, Single-port, QSFP112, DR4 single mode parallel transceiver using a single, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connector. The Datacenter Reach 4-channel (DR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 500-meters and assumes two optical patch panels in the link. It has identical design and internals as the OSFP version, only with different connector shells.
The transceiver firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch attached to. The QSFP112 shell has a flat-top and utilizes the riding heat sink (cooling fins) on the ConnectX-7 or BlueField-3 connector cage. The surface near the pull tab provides additional cooling and remains outside the host connector cage.
Single mode optics is denoted by a yellow-colored pull tab and optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC optical connector denotes Angled Polish Connector (APC) and is not compatible with the aqua colored Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC).
NVIDIA’s Single-port and Twin-port transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end InfiniBand systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Key Features
IB and ETH support
400G DR4 single mode transceiver
4-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical and optical modulation
QSFP112 connector shell
1310nm EML single mode laser
Single MPO-12/APC optical connector
500m max reach
9.5W max (4-channels)
Single 3.3V power supply
Class 1 laser safety
Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
Adaptive Tx input equalizer
QSFP112 MSA
CMIS 4.0 compliant
Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C
Applications
Used in ConnectX-7/QSFP112 adapters or BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs linked to Twin-port transceivers in 2x400G IB/EN switches