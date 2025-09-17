The transceiver is used for connecting 400G and 200Gb/s BlueField-3/QSFP112 Data Processing Units (DPU) or 200Gb/s ConnectX-7/QSFP112-based Host Channel Adapter (HCA) PCIe-based network cards. Typically, the transceiver is linked to a single 800Gb/s Twin-port 2x400G OSFP transceiver (MMS4X00-NS) in a Quantum-2 InfiniBand or Spectrum-4 Ethernet switch.

400Gb/s mode: Using 4-channels and straight 500-meter crossover fiber cables (MFP7E30), the transceiver draws 9 Watts maximum or 9 Watts typical. In this case, the Twin-port 2x400G transceiver supports 400G transceivers in two ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and/or two BlueField-3/QSP112 DPU cards.