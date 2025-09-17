On This Page
Overview
The transceiver is used for connecting 400G and 200Gb/s BlueField-3/QSFP112 Data Processing Units (DPU) or 200Gb/s ConnectX-7/QSFP112-based Host Channel Adapter (HCA) PCIe-based network cards. Typically, the transceiver is linked to a single 800Gb/s Twin-port 2x400G OSFP transceiver (MMS4X00-NS) in a Quantum-2 InfiniBand or Spectrum-4 Ethernet switch.
400Gb/s mode: Using 4-channels and straight 500-meter crossover fiber cables (MFP7E30), the transceiver draws 9 Watts maximum or 9 Watts typical. In this case, the Twin-port 2x400G transceiver supports 400G transceivers in two ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and/or two BlueField-3/QSP112 DPU cards.
QSFP112 are not for use in switches. BlueField-3 only accepts QSFP112s
Both fibers in the Twin-port 2x400G transceiver linked to the QSFP112s must be the same type
Switch-to-two 400G ConnectX-7/QSFP112 or BlueField-3/QSFP112
A Twin port QSFP transceiver using two, straight fiber cables can support up to two ConnectX-7 adapters and/or two BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs. Each of the two, 4-channel fiber cables (MFP7E30) can link to the 400G QSFP112 MMS1X00-NS400 transceiver up to 100-meters.
- ConnectX-7 adapters are offered on both OSFP and QSFP112
- BlueField-3 adapters only accept QSFP112 devices