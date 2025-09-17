On This Page
Pin Description
Pin
Symbol
Description
Pin
Symbol
Description
1
GND
Ground
20
GND
Ground
2
Tx2n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
21
Rx2n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
3
Tx2p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
22
Rx2p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data
Output
4
GND
Ground
23
GND
Ground
5
Tx4n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
24
Rx4n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
6
Tx4p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
25
Rx4p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data
Output
7
GND
Ground
26
GND
Ground
8
ModSelL
Module Select
27
ModPrsL
Module Present
9
ResetL
Module Reset
28
IntL
Interrupt
10
Vcc Rx
+3.3V Power Supply Receiver
29
Vcc Tx
+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter
11
SCL
2-wire Serial Interface Clock
30
Vcc1
+3.3V Power Supply
12
SDA
2-wire Serial Interface Data
31
LPMode
Low Power Mode
13
GND
GND
32
GND
Ground
14
Rx3p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
33
Tx3p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
15
Rx3n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
34
Tx3n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
16
GND
Ground
35
GND
Ground
17
Rx1p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
36
Tx1p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
18
Rx1n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
37
Tx1n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
19
GND
Ground
38
GND
Ground
Pin definitions of the module high speed inputs/outputs:
This transceiver is CMIS 4.0 compliant. This means that the control signals shown in the pad layout support the following functions:
Name
Description
ModPrsL
Module Present pin, grounded inside the module. Terminated with pull-up in the host system. Asserted low when the transceiver is inserted, whereby the host detects the presence of the transceiver.
ModSelL
Module Select input pin, terminated high in the module. Only when held low by the host, the module responds to 2-wire serial communication commands. The ModSelL enables multiple modules to share a single 2-wire interface bus.
ResetL
Reset input pin, pulled high in the module. A low level on the ResetL pin for longer than the minimum pulse length (t_Reset_init) initiates a complete module reset, returning all user module settings to their default state. During reset the host shall disregard all status bits until the module indicates completion of the reset interrupt by asserting IntL signal low with the Data_Not_Ready bit negated.
Note that on power up (including hot insertion) the module completes the reset interrupt without requiring a reset.
LPMode
Low Power Mode input, pulled up inside the module. The transceiver starts up in low-power mode, i.e. <1.5 W with the two-wire interface active. The host system can read the power class declaration from the transceiver and determine if it has enough power to enable the high-speed operation/high power mode of the transceiver. This can be done by asserting LPMode low or by use of the Power_over-ride and Power_set control bits (Address A0h, byte 93 bits 0,1).
IntL
Interrupt Low is an open-collector output, terminated high in the host system. A “Low” indicates a possible module operational fault or a status critical to the host system, e.g. temperature alarm. The host identifies the source of the interrupt using the 2-wire serial interface. The INTL pin is de-asserted “High” after completion of reset, when byte 2 bit 0 (Data Not Ready) is read with a value of ‘0’.
The transceiver supports the QSFP112 MSA specification and has the following key features:
Physical layer link optimization:
Programmable Tx input equalization
Programmable Rx output amplitude
Programmable Rx output pre-emphasis
Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):
Rx receive optical power monitor for each lane
Tx transmit optical power monitor for each lane
Tx bias current monitor for each lane
Supply voltage monitor
Transceiver case temperature monitor
Warning and Alarm thresholds for each DDM function (not user changeable)
Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:
Tx & Rx LOS indication
Tx & Rx LOL indication
Tx fault indication
LOS, LOL, and Tx Fault status flags can be read via the two-wire management interface and are jointly transmitted via the IntL output pin. Relevant advertisement, threshold, and readout registers are found in the SFF-8636 MSA.