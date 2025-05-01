MMS4X00-NM16 NVIDIA Ethernet 800Gbps OSFP Twin-port Finned Transceiver OSFP 1xMPO16 1310nm SMF up to 500m

The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NM16 is an Ethernet 800Gb/s, Twin-port OSFP, DR8 single mode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using a single 8-channel MPO-16/APC optical connectors at 800Gb/s. The parallel single mode, datacenter reach 8-channel (DR8) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 500-meters using 8 single mode fibers. The 500-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Twin-port DR8 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 64-ports of 800Gb/s in a 64-OSFP cage Spectrum-4 switch.

Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMS4X00-NM16 is linking two switches together with up-to 500-meter link length. The transceiver guarantees optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end Ethernet systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Finned Top Transceiver

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors and lengths may vary.

800G (DR8) single mode transceiver

8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

Single MPO-16/APC optical connectors

Twin-port 8-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

Parallel MPO-16 receptacle

Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches

1310nm EML laser

500m Max reach

17-Watts max power

1.5 Watt low-power sleep mode

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

OSFPmsa.org compliant

supports CMIS functions

Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C