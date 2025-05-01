MMS4X00-NM16 NVIDIA Ethernet 800Gbps OSFP Twin-port Finned Transceiver OSFP 1xMPO16 1310nm SMF up to 500m
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Introduction

The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NM16 is an Ethernet 800Gb/s, Twin-port OSFP, DR8 single mode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using a single 8-channel MPO-16/APC optical connectors at 800Gb/s. The parallel single mode, datacenter reach 8-channel (DR8) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 500-meters using 8 single mode fibers. The 500-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Twin-port DR8 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 64-ports of 800Gb/s in a 64-OSFP cage Spectrum-4 switch.

Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMS4X00-NM16 is linking two switches together with up-to 500-meter link length. The transceiver guarantees optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end Ethernet systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Finned Top Transceiver

MMS4X00-NM16_Transceiver-version-1-modificationdate-1729414641397-api-v2.jpg

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • 800G (DR8) single mode transceiver

  • 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

  • Single MPO-16/APC optical connectors

  • Twin-port 8-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

  • Parallel MPO-16 receptacle

  • Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches

  • 1310nm EML laser

  • 500m Max reach

  • 17-Watts max power

  • 1.5 Watt low-power sleep mode

  • Single 3.3V power supply

  • Class 1 laser safety

  • Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

  • OSFPmsa.org compliant

  • supports CMIS functions

  • Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C

Applications

  • Used to link Spectrum-4 air-cooled switches together
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