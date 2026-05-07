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Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Max
Units
Storage Temperature
TS
-40
85
°C
Operating Case Temperature
TOP
0
70
°C
Supply Voltage
Vcc
-0.5
4.0
V
Relative Humidity (non-condensing)
RH
15
85
%
Receiver Damage Threshold, per Lane
PRdmg
5
dBm
Transceiver performance is guaranteed above 15°C.
Module temperature per DDMI readout of up to 75°C is allowed with a potential power consumption increase by maximum of 0.5W.
To be connected to switches with reverse air flow only.
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Power Supply Voltage
Vcc
3.135
3.3
3.465
V
Maximum Power Dissipation
PD
-
-
17
W
Signaling Rate per Lane
SRL
-
53.125
-
Gbd
Operating Distance
-
-
-
500
m
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Receiver (Module Output)
Signaling rate per lane
53.125
Gbd
AC common-mode output voltage (RMS)
Differential output Voltage
-
-
17.5
mV
Eye height, differential
15
-
-
mV
Vertical eye closure
12
dB
Common-mode to differential return loss
Equation (120G-1)
dB
Effective return loss, ERL
8.5
dB
Differential Termination Mismatch
-
-
10
%
Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)
8.5
-
-
ps
DC common mode Voltage
(Generated by host. Specification includes effects of ground offset voltage.)
-350
-
2850
mV
Transmitter (Module Input)
Signaling rate per lane
53.125± 100 ppm
Gbd
Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance
900
-
-
mV
Differential to common mode input return loss
Per equation (120G-2) IEEE802.3ck
dB
Effective return loss, ERL
8.5
dB
Differential termination mismatch
-
-
10
%
Module stress input test
Per 120G.3.4.1,
IEEE802.3ck
Single-ended voltage tolerance range
-0.4
-
3.3
V
DC common mode Voltage
(Generated by host. Specification includes effects of ground offset voltage.)
-350
-
2850
mV
Notes:
Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Unit
Notes
Transmitter
Signaling rate (each lane) (range)
53.125 ± 100 ppm
GBd
Modulation format
PAM4
Wavelength (range)
λC
1304.5
1311
1317.5
nm
Side Mode Suppression Ratio
SMSR
30
-
-
dB
Average Launch Power, each lane
AOPL
-2.9
-
4.0
dBm
1
Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane
TOMA
-3.0
-
4.2
dBm
2
Launch Power in terms of OMAouter minus TDECQ, each lane
OMAouter
-2.2
-
-
dBm
Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4, each lane
TDECQ
-
-
3.4
dB
Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane
TOFF
-
-
-15
dBm
Extinction Ratio, each lane
ER
3.5
dB
RIN21.4OMA
RIN
-
-
-136
dB/Hz
Optical Return Loss Tolerance
ORL
-
-
21.4
dB
Transmitter Reflectance
TR
-
-
-26
dB
3
Receiver
Signaling rate, each lane (range)
53.125 ± 100 ppm
GBd
Modulation format
PAM4
Wavelength (range)
λC
1304.5 to 1317.5
nm
Damage Threshold, average optical power, each lane
AOPD
5
dBm
4
Average Receive Power, each lane
AOPR
-5.9
-
4.0
dBm
5
Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane
OMA-R
-
-
4.2
dBm
Receiver Reflectance
RR
-
-
-26
dB
Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane
SOMA
-
-
-4.4
dBm
6
Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane
SRS
-
-
-1.9
dBm
7
Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test:
Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)
3.4
dB
8
OMAouter of each aggressor lane
4.2
dBm
Notes:
Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.
Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.
Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.
Receiver shall be able to tolerate, without damage, continuous exposure to an optical input signal having this average power level.
Average receive power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength. A received power below this value cannot be compliant; however, a value above this does not ensure compliance.
Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.
Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4.
These test conditions are for measuring stressed receiver sensitivity. They are not characteristics of the receiver.
Finned-top Twin-port for air-cooled Quantum-2 InfiniBand or Spectrum-4 Ethernet Switches: Bottom, Side, and Top Views:
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Back shell Label
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend
Symbol
Meaning
Notes
MT
Manufacturer name
2 digits (alphanumeric)
YY
Year of manufacturing
2 last digits of the year (numeric)
WW
Week of manufacturing
2 digits (numeric)
DM
Manufacturer site
Two characters
SSSSS
Serial number
5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.
Regulatory Compliance
The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:
Feature
Agency
Standard
Laser Eye Safety
FDA/CDRH
CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 56
Laser Eye Safety
UL
IEC 60825-1:2014 IEC 60825-2: 2004+A1+A2
Electrical Safety
CB
IEC 62368-1:2018
Electrical Safety
UL/CSA
CLASS 3862.07
CLASS 3862.87
MPO-16/APC Optical Connector
The single-port NDR transceiver has a unique NVIDIA patented design enabling, multiple-push-on/angled-polished-connector 16-fiber (MPO-16/APC) optical connectors per single OSFP form-factor by turning the optical connectors vertically in the twin-port transceiver end. This enables it to host two NDR transceivers inside, each with its own MPO-16/APC optical connector operating independently that can link to another single-port 800Gb/s NDR transceiver.
The MPO-16 has a 16-fiber ribbon where 16-fibers are used – eight transmit and eight receive fibers for the 8-channels 100G-PAM4.
The APC design minimizes back reflections and signal interference by diverting back reflected light from the fiber face to be absorbed into the fiber cladding.
A positioning key on top of the connector together with the alignment pins define the fiber position numbering scheme to align pin 1 in the optical connector to pin 1 in the transceiver also called “polarity”
Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.
Important to note that transceivers have pins. Optical connectors have holes used with transceivers have holes. Optical connectors with pins are not compatible with transceivers and used in trunk cabling to connect two fiber cables together.
The MPO-16/APC optical connector is used in both the 100G-PAM4 based single mode and multimode fiber cables.
Single mode optics is denoted by a yellow-colored pull tab and yellow-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-16/APC connector denotes Angled Polish Connector and is not compatible with Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC) used with slower line rate transceivers.
MPO-16/APC Showing 8-Transmit and 8-Receive Fibers and Angled Polish Connector End face