Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter Symbol Min Max Units Storage Temperature T S -40 85 °C Operating Case Temperature T OP 0 70 °C Supply Voltage Vcc -0.5 4.0 V Relative Humidity (non-condensing) RH 15 85 % Receiver Damage Threshold, per Lane P Rdmg 5 dBm