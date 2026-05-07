MMS4X00-NM16 NVIDIA Ethernet 800Gbps OSFP Twin-port Finned Transceiver OSFP 1xMPO16 1310nm SMF up to 500m
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Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

TS

-40

85

°C

Operating Case Temperature

TOP

0

70

°C

Supply Voltage

Vcc

-0.5

4.0

V

Relative Humidity (non-condensing)

RH

15

85

%

Receiver Damage Threshold, per Lane

PRdmg

5

dBm

Note

  • Transceiver performance is guaranteed above 15°C.

  • Module temperature per DDMI readout of up to 75°C is allowed with a potential power consumption increase by maximum of 0.5W.

  • To be connected to switches with reverse air flow only.

Recommended Operating Conditions and Power Supply Requirements

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Power Supply Voltage

Vcc

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Maximum Power Dissipation

PD

-

-

17

W

Signaling Rate per Lane

SRL

-

53.125

-

Gbd

Operating Distance

-

-

-

500

m

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Receiver (Module Output)

Signaling rate per lane

53.125

Gbd

AC common-mode output voltage (RMS)

Differential output Voltage

-

-

17.5

mV

Eye height, differential

15

-

-

mV

Vertical eye closure

12

dB

Common-mode to differential return loss

Equation (120G-1)

dB

Effective return loss, ERL

8.5

dB

Differential Termination Mismatch

-

-

10

%

Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)

8.5

-

-

ps

DC common mode Voltage

(Generated by host. Specification includes effects of ground offset voltage.)

-350

-

2850

mV

Transmitter (Module Input)

Signaling rate per lane

53.125± 100 ppm

Gbd

Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance

900

-

-

mV

Differential to common mode input return loss

Per equation (120G-2) IEEE802.3ck

dB

Effective return loss, ERL

8.5

dB

Differential termination mismatch

-

-

10

%

Module stress input test

Per 120G.3.4.1,

IEEE802.3ck

Single-ended voltage tolerance range

-0.4

-

3.3

V

DC common mode Voltage

(Generated by host. Specification includes effects of ground offset voltage.)

-350

-

2850

mV

Notes:

Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.

Optical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Unit

Notes

Transmitter

Signaling rate (each lane) (range)

53.125 ± 100 ppm

GBd

Modulation format

PAM4

Wavelength (range)

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Side Mode Suppression Ratio

SMSR

30

-

-

dB

Average Launch Power, each lane

AOPL

-2.9

-

4.0

dBm

1

Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane

TOMA

-3.0

-

4.2

dBm

2

Launch Power in terms of OMAouter minus TDECQ, each lane

OMAouter

-2.2

-

-

dBm

Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4, each lane

TDECQ

-

-

3.4

dB

Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane

TOFF

-

-

-15

dBm

Extinction Ratio, each lane

ER

3.5

dB

RIN21.4OMA

RIN

-

-

-136

dB/Hz

Optical Return Loss Tolerance

ORL

-

-

21.4

dB

Transmitter Reflectance

TR

-

-

-26

dB

3

Receiver

Signaling rate, each lane (range)

53.125 ± 100 ppm

GBd

Modulation format

PAM4

Wavelength (range)

λC

1304.5 to 1317.5

nm

Damage Threshold, average optical power, each lane

AOPD

5

dBm

4

Average Receive Power, each lane

AOPR

-5.9

-

4.0

dBm

5

Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane

OMA-R

-

-

4.2

dBm

Receiver Reflectance

RR

-

-

-26

dB

Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SOMA

-

-

-4.4

dBm

6

Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SRS

-

-

-1.9

dBm

7

Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test:

Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)

3.4

dB

8

OMAouter of each aggressor lane

4.2

dBm

Notes:

  1. Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.

  2. Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.

  3. Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.

  4. Receiver shall be able to tolerate, without damage, continuous exposure to an optical input signal having this average power level.

  5. Average receive power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength. A received power below this value cannot be compliant; however, a value above this does not ensure compliance.

  6. Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.

  7. Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4.

  8. These test conditions are for measuring stressed receiver sensitivity. They are not characteristics of the receiver.

Mechanical Specifications

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Note

Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.

Finned-top Twin-port for air-cooled Quantum-2 InfiniBand or Spectrum-4 Ethernet Switches: Bottom, Side, and Top Views:

image-2025-5-30_15-56-2-version-1-modificationdate-1748613362547-api-v2.png

Labels

Back shell Label

image-2025-2-18_18-21-15-1-version-1-modificationdate-1739899276037-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 last digits of the year (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits (numeric)

DM

Manufacturer site

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.

Regulatory Compliance

The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:

Feature

Agency

Standard

Laser Eye Safety

FDA/CDRH

CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 56

Laser Eye Safety

UL

IEC 60825-1:2014 IEC 60825-2: 2004+A1+A2

Electrical Safety

CB

IEC 62368-1:2018

Electrical Safety

UL/CSA

CLASS 3862.07

CLASS 3862.87


Connector and Cabling Details

MPO-16/APC Optical Connector

The single-port NDR transceiver has a unique NVIDIA patented design enabling, multiple-push-on/angled-polished-connector 16-fiber (MPO-16/APC) optical connectors per single OSFP form-factor by turning the optical connectors vertically in the twin-port transceiver end. This enables it to host two NDR transceivers inside, each with its own MPO-16/APC optical connector operating independently that can link to another single-port 800Gb/s NDR transceiver.

The MPO-16 has a 16-fiber ribbon where 16-fibers are used – eight transmit and eight receive fibers for the 8-channels 100G-PAM4.

  • The APC design minimizes back reflections and signal interference by diverting back reflected light from the fiber face to be absorbed into the fiber cladding.

  • A positioning key on top of the connector together with the alignment pins define the fiber position numbering scheme to align pin 1 in the optical connector to pin 1 in the transceiver also called “polarity”

  • Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

  • Important to note that transceivers have pins. Optical connectors have holes used with transceivers have holes. Optical connectors with pins are not compatible with transceivers and used in trunk cabling to connect two fiber cables together.

The MPO-16/APC optical connector is used in both the 100G-PAM4 based single mode and multimode fiber cables.

Single mode optics is denoted by a yellow-colored pull tab and yellow-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-16/APC connector denotes Angled Polish Connector and is not compatible with Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC) used with slower line rate transceivers.

MPO-16/APC Showing 8-Transmit and 8-Receive Fibers and Angled Polish Connector End face

image-2025-2-18_18-23-19-1-version-1-modificationdate-1739899399690-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on May 7, 2026
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