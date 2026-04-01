MMS4X00-NM-HGX 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s InfiniBand and Ethernet Single Mode 2xDR4 500m

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Introduction
The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NM-HGX is an Ethernet 800Gb/s optical transceiver designed for Rubin NVL8 Systmes. The transceiver is a 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 1310nm SMF (Single-Mode Fiber), 2xDR4 single mode, parallel 8-channel transceiver, using two 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel single mode, datacenter reach 8-channel (2xDR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 500-meters using 8 single mode fibers. The 500-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.
The main application for MMS4X00-NM-HGX is linking RUBIN NVL8 to Spectrum-4 and Spectrum-5 switches.
The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end Ethernet systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Transceiver Illustration
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Key Features
800G (2xDR4) single mode transceiver
8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation
Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors
Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation
Supports two straight 400Gb/s fiber cables for 800Gb/s
Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches
1310nm laser
500m Max reach
15W Max
1.5 Watt low-power sleep mode
Single 3.3V power supply
Class 1 laser safety
Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
OSFPmsa.org compliant
CMIS 4.0 and above
Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C
Applications
Rubin NVL8 Systmes.