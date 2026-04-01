MMS4X00-NM-HGX 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s InfiniBand and Ethernet Single Mode 2xDR4 500m
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MMS4X00-NM-HGX 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s InfiniBand and Ethernet Single Mode 2xDR4 500m
Download PDF

On This Page

Introduction

The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NM-HGX is an Ethernet 800Gb/s optical transceiver designed for Rubin NVL8 Systmes. The transceiver is a 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 1310nm SMF (Single-Mode Fiber), 2xDR4 single mode, parallel 8-channel transceiver, using two 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel single mode, datacenter reach 8-channel (2xDR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 500-meters using 8 single mode fibers. The 500-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The main application for MMS4X00-NM-HGX is linking RUBIN NVL8 to Spectrum-4 and Spectrum-5 switches.

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end Ethernet systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Transceiver Illustration

image-2026-3-25_13-42-53-version-1-modificationdate-1774442574200-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • 800G (2xDR4) single mode transceiver

  • 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

  • Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors

  • Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

  • Supports two straight 400Gb/s fiber cables for 800Gb/s

  • Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches

  • 1310nm laser

  • 500m Max reach

  • 15W Max

  • 1.5 Watt low-power sleep mode

  • Single 3.3V power supply

  • Class 1 laser safety

  • Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

  • OSFPmsa.org compliant

  • CMIS 4.0 and above

  • Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C

Applications

  • Rubin NVL8 Systmes.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here