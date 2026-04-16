MMS4X00-NM-HGX 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s InfiniBand and Ethernet Single Mode 2xDR4 500m
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Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

TS

-40

85

°C

Operating Case Temperature

TOP

0

70

°C

Supply Voltage

Vcc

-0.5

3.6

V

Relative Humidity (non-condensing)

RH – Option 1

5

95

%

Control Input Voltage

VI

-0.3

Vcc+0.5

V

Note

  • Transceiver performance is guaranteed above 15°C.

  • Module temperature per DDMI readout of up to 75°C is allowed.

Recommended Operating Conditions and Power Supply Requirements

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Power Supply Voltage

VCC

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Instantaneous peak current at hot plug

ICC_IP

-

-

6800

mA

Sustained peak current at hot plug

ICC_SP

-

-

5670

mA

Maximum Power Dissipation

PD

-

-

15

W

Maximum Power Dissipation, Low Power Mode

PDLP

-

-

1.5

W

Signaling Rate per Lane

SRL

-

53.125

-

GBd

Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate

-

100

-

1000

kHz

Power Supply Noise Tolerance (10Hz - 10MHz)

-

-

-

25

mV

Rx Differential Data Output Load

-

-

100

-

Ohm

Operating Distance

-

2

-

(OPN dependent)

m

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Receiver (Module Output)

Peak-peak AC common-mode voltage

VCMLF

VCMFB

-

-

32

80

mV

Differential output Voltage (Long mode)

-

-

845

mV

Differential output Voltage (Short mode)

-

-

600

mV

Eye height, differential

15

-

-

mV

Differential Termination Mismatch

-

-

10

%

Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)

8.5

-

-

ps

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Transmitter (Module Input)

Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance

750

-

-

mV

Differential termination mismatch

-

-

10

%

Single-ended voltage tolerance range

-0.4

-

3.3

V

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Notes:

Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.

Electrical Specification for Low Speed Signal

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Module output SCL and SDA

VOL

0

0.4

V

VOH

VCC-0.5

VCC+0.3

V

Module Input SCL and SDA

VIL

-0.3

VCC*0.3

V

VIH

VCC*0.7

VCC+0.5

V


Optical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Notes

Transmitter

Wavelength

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Side Mode Suppression Ratio

SMSR

30

-

-

dB

Average Launch Power, each lane

AOPL

-1.0

-

4.0

dBm

1

Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane

TOMA

-3.0

-

5.0

dBm

2

Launch Power in terms of OMAouter minus TDECQ, each lane

TOMA-TDECQ

-2.2

-

-

dBm

Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4 (TDECQ), each lane

TDECQ

-

-

3.4

dB

Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane

TOFF

-

-

-15

dBm

Extinction Ratio, each lane

ER

3.5

5.0

7.0

dB

RIN21.4OMA

RIN

-

-

-136

dB/Hz

Optical Return Loss Tolerance

ORL

-

-

21.4

dB

Transmitter Reflectance

TR

-

-

-26

dB

3

Receiver

Wavelength

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Damage Threshold, average optical power, each lane

AOPD

5

-

-

dBm

Average Receive Power, each lane

AOPR

-5.0

-

4.0

dBm

Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane

OMA-R

-

-

4.2

dBm

Receiver Reflectance

RR

-

-

-26

dB

Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SOMA

-

-

-4.4

dBm

4

Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SRS

-

-

-1.9

dBm

5

Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test

Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)

3.4

dB

OMAouter of each aggressor lane

4.2

dBm

Notes:

  1. Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.

  2. Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.

  3. Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.

  4. Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.

  5. Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4

Mechanical Specifications

Note

Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Flat-Top Twin-Port

Option 1

Gemini_Generated_Image_uvicm8uvicm8uvic-version-1-modificationdate-1774422864770-api-v2.png

Option 2

image-2026-3-25_8-16-22-version-1-modificationdate-1774422984610-api-v2.png

Labels

Transceiver Labeling and Fiber Polarity

image-2024-6-28_17-31-25-1-version-1-modificationdate-1775429505800-api-v2.png

Transceiver port labeling and lane routing. Txn/Rxn refers to the OSFP pin description.

Back Shell Label

The label applied on the transceiver's back-shell is illustrated below. Note that the Images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

Transceiver Label (Illustration)

image-2026-3-25_12-5-20-version-1-modificationdate-1774436720303-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name (Mellanox Technologies)

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 last digits of the year (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits (numeric)

JC

or

DM

Manufacturer Site:

JC – Option 1 (China)

DM – Option 2 (Malaysia)

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.

Regulatory Compliance

The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:

Feature

Agency

Standard

Laser Eye Safety

FDA/CDRH

CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50

Electrical Safety

CB

IEC 62368

Electrical Safety

UL/CSA

UL 62368 and CAN/CSAN 62368


Connector and Cabling Details

MPO-12/APC Optical Connector

The Twin-port NDR transceiver has a unique NVIDIA patented design enabling two, multiple-push-on/angled-polished-connector 12-fiber (MPO-12/APC) optical connectors per single OSFP form-factor by turning the optical connectors vertically in the twin-port transceiver end. This enables it to host two NDR transceivers inside, each with its own MPO-12/APC optical connector operating independently that can link to another Twin-port transceiver or to a single-port 400Gb/s NDR transceiver.

The MPO-12 has a 12-fiber ribbon but only 8-fibers are used – four transmit and four receive fibers for the 4-channels 100G-PAM4.

  • The APC design minimizes back reflections and signal interference by diverting back reflected light from the fiber face to be absorbed into the fiber cladding.

  • A positioning key on top of the connector together with the alignment pins define the fiber position numbering scheme to align pin 1 in the optical connector to pin 1 in the transceiver also called “polarity”

  • Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

  • Important to note that transceivers have pins. Optical connectors have holes used with transceivers have holes. Optical connectors with pins are not compatible with transceivers and used in trunk cabling to connect two fiber cables together.

The MPO-12/APC optical connector is used in both the 100G-PAM4 based single mode and multimode fiber cables.

Single mode optics is denoted by a yellow-colored pull tab and yellow-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC connector denotes Angled Polish Connector and is not compatible with Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC) used with slower line rate transceivers.

MPO-12/APC Showing 4-Transmit and 4-Receive Fibers and Angled Polish Connector End face

image-2024-4-24_12-24-6-version-1-modificationdate-1773139385120-api-v2.png

NVIDIA Supplied Crossover Type-B Fiber Cables

Linking two transceivers directly together requires aligning the transceiver laser sources with the correct photo detectors in the receive transceiver. Transmit and receive fibers are switched inside the cable enabling two transceivers to be directly connected to each other. This is called a Type-B crossover fiber.

Each of the two 4-channel NDR ports in the Twin-port transceiver has its own 4-channel optical cable that can link to two single-port 400Gb/s transceiver. Two fiber cables are needed for each Twin-port transceiver. Fiber cables are crossover cable Type-B that aligns the transmit laser with the opposite transceiver’s receiver photodetector allowing to directly connect two transceivers together to maintain minimum optical losses, lowest back reflections, longest reach and increased reliability without the use of optical patch panels.

NVIDIA supplies crossover, single mode fiber cables up to 100-meters. For length from 100-to-500-meters, a crossover fiber segment must be implemented in the link to align transmit lasers with receiver photodetectors. This can be implemented by building the fiber cable as a crossover cable, or adding a NVIDIA crossover cable in the link, or via an optical patch panel with a crossover segment.

Crossover Cable Design

Crossover_cable_design_with_MPO_connectors-version-2-modificationdate-1774424586517-api-v2.png

Note

Note: Refer to the Recommended Fiber Cables table in the Ordering information section for more details.

Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

MPO Connector with Alignment Holes and Positioning Key

image-2026-3-25_8-27-21-version-1-modificationdate-1774423643073-api-v2.png

NDR Transceiver: MPO Receptable, Lane Assignment, and Positioning Keys (Front View)

image-2026-3-25_8-28-39-version-1-modificationdate-1774423720793-api-v2.png

Reference: IEC Specification IEC 61754-7

Handling and Cleaning

The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices.

The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.

Note

  • Dust Cap Retention

    Always retain the dust caps for both the fiber cable and the transceiver when not in use. These caps protect optical interfaces from contamination during handling and transport.

  • Connector Cleaning

    Prior to fiber insertion, ensure that both the transceiver receptacle and the fiber cable connector are properly cleaned. This step is essential to prevent contamination and maintain optimal link performance.

    Use only approved dry cleaning tools and standard industry practices. Do not use liquid cleaning agents.

  • Contamination Awareness

    Contaminated optical connectors are the leading cause of link issues, accounting for approximately 80% of transceiver-related problems. Maintaining clean interfaces is critical for reliable operation.

Gemini_Generated_Image_a9excda9excda9ex-version-1-modificationdate-1774876352733-api-v2.png

Gemini_Generated_Image_ijdb0jijdb0jijdb-version-1-modificationdate-1774876353190-api-v2.png

Cable Management Guidelines

For more information and general interconnect management and installation, see NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ Application Note.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 16, 2026
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