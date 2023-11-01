NVIDIA MMS4X00-NS400 400Gb/s Single-port OSFP Single Mode DR4 Transceivers Product Specifications

PDF You can download a PDF version of the document here.

The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NS400 is an InfiniBand (IB) and Ethernet (ETH) 400Gb/s, Single-port, OSFP, DR4 single mode parallel transceiver using a single, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connector. The Datacenter Reach 4-channel (DR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 100-meters and assumes two optical patch panels in the link. It has identical design and internals as the QSFP112 version with different connector shells.

The transceiver firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the connected switch. The OSFP shell has a flat-top and utilizes the riding heat sink (cooling fins) on the ConnectX-7 connector cage.

When linked to 1:2 splitter fiber cable split end has only 2 channels and will activate only 2-channels in the 400G transceiver automatically creating a 200G speed and reducing power consumption.

Single mode optics is denoted by a yellow-colored pull tab and optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC optical connector denotes Angled Polish Connector (APC) and is not compatible with the aqua colored Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC).

NVIDIA’s Single-port and Twin-port transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end InfiniBand systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Flat Top Transceiver

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

IB and ETH support

400G DR4 single mode transceiver

4-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical and optical modulation

OSFP connector shell

1310nm EML single mode laser

Single MPO-12/APC optical connector

100m max reach

9W max (4-channels)

5W max (2-channels)

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

Adaptive Tx input equalizer

OSFPmsa.org compliant

CMIS 4.0 compliant

Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C