Switch-to-two 400G ConnectX-7/OSFP

A Twin port QSFP transceiver using two, straight fiber cables can support up to two ConnectX-7 adapters. Each of the two, 4-channel fiber cables (MFP7E30) can link to the 400G OSFP MMS4X00-NS400 transceiver up to 100-meters.

- ConnectX-7 adapters are offered on both OSFP and QSFP112

- BlueField-3 adapters only accept QSFP112 devices