Specifications

The Twin-port NDR transceiver has a unique NVIDIA patented design enabling two, multiple-push-on/angled-polished-connector 12-fiber (MPO-12/APC) optical connectors per single OSFP form-factor by turning the optical connectors vertically in the twin-port transceiver end. This enables it to host two NDR transceivers inside, each with its own MPO-12/APC optical connector operating independently that can link to another Twin-port transceiver or to a single-port 400Gb/s NDR transceiver.

The MPO-12 has a 12-fiber ribbon but only 8-fibers are used – four transmit and four receive fibers for the 4-channels 100G-PAM4.

The APC design minimizes back reflections and signal interference by diverting back reflected light from the fiber face to be absorbed into the fiber cladding.

A positioning key on top of the connector together with the alignment pins define the fiber position numbering scheme to align pin 1 in the optical connector to pin 1 in the transceiver also called “polarity”

Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

Important to note that transceivers have pins. Optical connectors have holes used with transceivers have holes. Optical connectors with pins are not compatible with transceivers and used in trunk cabling to connect two fiber cables together.

The MPO-12/APC optical connector is used in both the 100G-PAM4 based single mode and multimode fiber cables.

Single mode optics is denoted by a yellow-colored pull tab and yellow-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC connector denotes Angled Polish Connector and is not compatible with Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC) used with slower line rate transceivers.

MPO-12/APC Showing 4-Transmit and 4-Receive Fibers and Angled Polish Connector End face

Linking two transceivers directly together requires aligning the transceiver laser sources with the correct photo detectors in the receive transceiver. Transmit and receive fibers are switched inside the cable enabling two transceivers to be directly connected to each other. This is called a Type-B crossover fiber.

Each of the two 4-channel NDR ports in the Twin-port transceiver has its own 4-channel optical cable that can link to two single-port 400Gb/s transceiver. Two fiber cables are needed for each Twin-port transceiver. Fiber cables are crossover cable Type-B that aligns the transmit laser with the opposite transceiver’s receiver photodetector allowing to directly connect two transceivers together to maintain minimum optical losses, lowest back reflections, longest reach and increased reliability without the use of optical patch panels.

NVIDIA supplies crossover, single mode fiber cables up to 100-meters. For length from 100-to-500-meters, a crossover fiber segment must be implemented in the link to align transmit lasers with receiver photodetectors. This can be implemented by building the fiber cable as a crossover cable, or adding a NVIDIA crossover cable in the link, or via an optical patch panel with a crossover segment.

Note: Refer to the Recommended Fiber Cables table for more information.

The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices.

The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.

Important note 1: Keep both the fiber and transceiver dust caps.

Important note 2: C lean both transceiver receptacle and cable connector prior to insertion of the fiber cable, to prevent contamination from it.

The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean during transportation. Standard cleaning tools and methods should be used during installation and service. Liquids must not be applied.

Important note 3: 80% of transceiver link problems are related to dirty optical connectors .





