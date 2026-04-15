MMS4X90-NR 800Gbps, 2xLR4, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, Finned Twin-port Transceiver (up to 10km)
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Document Revision History

Rev

Date

Description

1.0

Apr. 2026

Initial release.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 15, 2026
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