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MMS4X90-NR 800Gbps, 2xLR4, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, Finned Twin-port Transceiver (up to 10km)
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MMS4X90-NR 800Gbps, 2xLR4, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, Finned Twin-port Transceiver (up to 10km)
Document Revision History
Document Revision History
Rev
Date
Description
1.0
Apr. 2026
Initial release.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Apr 15, 2026
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