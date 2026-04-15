Specifications

The label applied on the transceiver's back-shell is illustrated below. Note that the Images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

Transceiver Label (Illustration)

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Symbol Meaning Notes MT Manufacturer name (Mellanox Technologies) 2 digits (alphanumeric) YY Year of manufacturing 2 last digits of the year (numeric) WW Week of manufacturing 2 digits (numeric) JC or DM Manufacturer Site: JC – Option 1 (China) DM – Option 2 (Malaysia) Two characters SSSSS Serial number 5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.

The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:

Feature Agency Standard Laser Eye Safety FDA/CDRH CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50 Electrical Safety CB IEC 62368 Electrical Safety UL/CSA UL 62368 and CAN/CSAN 62368

The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices.

The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.

Important note 1: Keep both the fiber and transceiver dust caps.

Important note 2: C lean both transceiver receptacle and cable connector prior to insertion of the fiber cable, to prevent contamination from it.

The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean during transportation. Standard cleaning tools and methods should be used during installation and service. Liquids must not be applied.