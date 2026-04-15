MMS4X90-NR 800Gbps, 2xLR4, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, Finned Twin-port Transceiver (up to 10km)
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Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

TS

-40

85

°C

Operating Case Temperature

TOP

0

70

°C

Supply Voltage

Vcc

-0.5

3.6

V

Relative Humidity (non-condensing)

RH – Option 1

5

65

%

Control Input Voltage

VI

-0.3

Vcc+0.5

V

Note

Maximum switch ambient temperature for reverse (front to back) airflow on QM9700 is 40°C with all fans, and 35°C in case of fan failure.

Recommended Operating Conditions and Power Supply Requirements

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Power Supply Voltage

VCC

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Instantaneous peak current at hot plug

ICC_IP

-

-

6800

mA

Sustained peak current at hot plug

ICC_SP

-

-

5670

mA

Maximum Power Dissipation

PD

-

16

17

W

Maximum Power Dissipation, Low Power Mode

PDLP

-

-

1.5

W

Signaling Rate per Lane

SRL

-

53.125

-

GBd

Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate

-

100

-

1000

kHz

Power Supply Noise Tolerance (10Hz - 10MHz)

-

-

-

25

mV

Rx Differential Data Output Load

-

-

100

-

Ohm

Operating Distance

-

2

-

(OPN dependent)

m

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Receiver (Module Output)

Peak-peak AC common-mode voltage

VCMLF

17

-

32

mV

VCMFB

-

-

80

Differential output Voltage (Long mode)

-

-

900

mV

Differential output Voltage (Short mode)

-

-

600

mV

Eye height, differential

15

-

-

mV

Differential Termination Mismatch

-

-

10

%

Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)

8.5

-

-

ps

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Transmitter (Module Input)

Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance

750

-

-

mV

Differential termination mismatch

-

-

10

%

Single-ended voltage tolerance range

-0.4

-

3.3

V

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Notes:

Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.

Electrical Specification for Low Speed Signal

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Module output SCL and SDA

VOL

0

0.4

V

VOH

VCC-0.5

VCC+0.3

V

Module Input SCL and SDA

VIL

-0.3

VCC*0.3

V

VIH

VCC*0.7

VCC+0.5

V


Optical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Unit

Notes

Transmitter

Wavelength

λ1/λ5

1264.5

1271

1277.5

nm

λ2/λ6

1284.5

1291

1297.5

λ3/λ7

1304.5

1311

1317.5

λ4/λ8

1324.5

1331

1337.5

Side Mode Suppression Ratio

SMSR

30

-

-

dB

Average Launch Power, each lane

AOPL

-3.2

-

4.4

dBm

1

Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane min:

  • for TDECQ < 1.4 dB

  • for 1.4 dB ≤ TDECQ ≤ 3.4 dB

TOMA

-0.2

-1.6 + TDECQ

-

3.7

dBm

2

TDECQ minus TECQ, each lane

TDECQ-TECQ

-

-

2.5

dB

Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4 (TDECQ), each lane

TDECQ

-

-

3.4

dB

Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane

TOFF

-

-

-16

dBm

Extinction Ratio, each lane

ER

3.5

-

-

dB

RIN21.4OMA

RIN

-

-

-136

dB/Hz

Optical Return Loss Tolerance

ORL

-

-

17.1

dB

Transmitter Reflectance

TR

-

-

-26

dB

3

Receiver

Wavelength

λ1/λ5

1264.5

1271

1277.5

nm

λ2/λ6

1284.5

1291

1297.5

λ3/λ7

1304.5

1311

1317.5

λ4/λ8

1324.5

1331

1337.5

Damage Threshold, average optical power, each lane

AOPD

4.5

-

-

dBm

Average Receive Power, each lane

AOPR

-7.2

-

4.4

dBm

Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane

OMA-R

-

-

3.7

dBm

Receiver Reflectance

RR

-

-

-26

dB

Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SOMA

-

-

-4.6

dBm

4

Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SRS

-

-

-2.6

dBm

5

Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test

Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)

3.4

dB

OMAouter of each aggressor lane

1.5

dBm

Notes:

  1. Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.

  2. Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.

  3. Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.

  4. Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.

  5. Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4

Connector Details

Single-mode Duplex LC PC to Duplex LC PC Optical Connector

The fiber which connects connector A lane 1 must end at connector B lane 2 at the other end of the link.

Duplex LC to Duplex LC Patch Cable Fiber Connections:

Connector A

Duplex LC

Connection

Connector B

Duplex LC

1

------>

2

2

<------

1

Multiple Duplex LC patch cables can be connected in series, but each added connector pair adds reflections in the link which impairs performance.

Typical Single Mode Duplex LC Fiber Patch Cable:

spec1-version-1-modificationdate-1776092839493-api-v2.png

spec2-version-1-modificationdate-1776092840747-api-v2.png

Mechanical Specifications

Note

Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Option 1

spec3-version-1-modificationdate-1776092839860-api-v2.png

Connector

spec5-version-1-modificationdate-1776092840490-api-v2.png

Labels

Back shell Label

The label applied on the transceiver's back-shell is illustrated below. Note that the Images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

Transceiver Label (Illustration)

image-2026-4-15_14-23-51-version-1-modificationdate-1776255832008-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name (Mellanox Technologies)

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 last digits of the year (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits (numeric)

JC

or

DM

Manufacturer Site:

JC – Option 1 (China)

DM – Option 2 (Malaysia)

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.

Regulatory Compliance

The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:

Feature

Agency

Standard

Laser Eye Safety

FDA/CDRH

CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50

Electrical Safety

CB

IEC 62368

Electrical Safety

UL/CSA

UL 62368 and CAN/CSAN 62368


Handling and Cleaning

The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices.

The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.

Important note 1: Keep both the fiber and transceiver dust caps.

Important note 2: Clean both transceiver receptacle and cable connector prior to insertion of the fiber cable, to prevent contamination from it.

The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean during transportation. Standard cleaning tools and methods should be used during installation and service. Liquids must not be applied.

Important note 3: 80% of transceiver link problems are related to dirty optical connectors.
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