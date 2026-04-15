On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Recommended Operating Conditions and Power Supply Requirements
- Electrical Specifications
- Optical Specifications
- Connector Details
- Mechanical Specifications
- Labels
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Max
Units
Storage Temperature
TS
-40
85
°C
Operating Case Temperature
TOP
0
70
°C
Supply Voltage
Vcc
-0.5
3.6
V
Relative Humidity (non-condensing)
RH – Option 1
5
65
%
Control Input Voltage
VI
-0.3
Vcc+0.5
V
Maximum switch ambient temperature for reverse (front to back) airflow on QM9700 is 40°C with all fans, and 35°C in case of fan failure.
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Power Supply Voltage
VCC
3.135
3.3
3.465
V
Instantaneous peak current at hot plug
ICC_IP
-
-
6800
mA
Sustained peak current at hot plug
ICC_SP
-
-
5670
mA
Maximum Power Dissipation
PD
-
16
17
W
Maximum Power Dissipation, Low Power Mode
PDLP
-
-
1.5
W
Signaling Rate per Lane
SRL
-
53.125
-
GBd
Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate
-
100
-
1000
kHz
Power Supply Noise Tolerance (10Hz - 10MHz)
-
-
-
25
mV
Rx Differential Data Output Load
-
-
100
-
Ohm
Operating Distance
-
2
-
(OPN dependent)
m
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Receiver (Module Output)
Peak-peak AC common-mode voltage
VCMLF
17
-
32
mV
VCMFB
-
-
80
Differential output Voltage (Long mode)
-
-
900
mV
Differential output Voltage (Short mode)
-
-
600
mV
Eye height, differential
15
-
-
mV
Differential Termination Mismatch
-
-
10
%
Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)
8.5
-
-
ps
DC common mode Voltage
-350
-
2850
mV
Transmitter (Module Input)
Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance
750
-
-
mV
Differential termination mismatch
-
-
10
%
Single-ended voltage tolerance range
-0.4
-
3.3
V
DC common mode Voltage
-350
-
2850
mV
Notes:
Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.
Electrical Specification for Low Speed Signal
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Max
Units
Module output SCL and SDA
VOL
0
0.4
V
VOH
VCC-0.5
VCC+0.3
V
Module Input SCL and SDA
VIL
-0.3
VCC*0.3
V
VIH
VCC*0.7
VCC+0.5
V
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Unit
Notes
Transmitter
Wavelength
λ1/λ5
1264.5
1271
1277.5
nm
λ2/λ6
1284.5
1291
1297.5
λ3/λ7
1304.5
1311
1317.5
λ4/λ8
1324.5
1331
1337.5
Side Mode Suppression Ratio
SMSR
30
-
-
dB
Average Launch Power, each lane
AOPL
-3.2
-
4.4
dBm
1
Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane min:
TOMA
|
-0.2
-1.6 + TDECQ
-
3.7
dBm
2
TDECQ minus TECQ, each lane
TDECQ-TECQ
-
-
2.5
dB
Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4 (TDECQ), each lane
TDECQ
-
-
3.4
dB
Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane
TOFF
-
-
-16
dBm
Extinction Ratio, each lane
ER
3.5
-
-
dB
RIN21.4OMA
RIN
-
-
-136
dB/Hz
Optical Return Loss Tolerance
ORL
-
-
17.1
dB
Transmitter Reflectance
TR
-
-
-26
dB
3
Receiver
Wavelength
λ1/λ5
1264.5
1271
1277.5
nm
λ2/λ6
1284.5
1291
1297.5
λ3/λ7
1304.5
1311
1317.5
λ4/λ8
1324.5
1331
1337.5
Damage Threshold, average optical power, each lane
AOPD
4.5
-
-
dBm
Average Receive Power, each lane
AOPR
-7.2
-
4.4
dBm
Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane
OMA-R
-
-
3.7
dBm
Receiver Reflectance
RR
-
-
-26
dB
Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane
SOMA
-
-
-4.6
dBm
4
Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane
SRS
-
-
-2.6
dBm
5
Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test
Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)
3.4
dB
OMAouter of each aggressor lane
1.5
dBm
Notes:
Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.
Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.
Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.
Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.
Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4
Single-mode Duplex LC PC to Duplex LC PC Optical Connector
The fiber which connects connector A lane 1 must end at connector B lane 2 at the other end of the link.
Duplex LC to Duplex LC Patch Cable Fiber Connections:
Connector A
Duplex LC
Connection
Connector B
Duplex LC
1
------>
2
2
<------
1
Multiple Duplex LC patch cables can be connected in series, but each added connector pair adds reflections in the link which impairs performance.
Typical Single Mode Duplex LC Fiber Patch Cable:
Back shell Label
The label applied on the transceiver's back-shell is illustrated below. Note that the Images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.
Transceiver Label (Illustration)
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend
Symbol
Meaning
Notes
MT
Manufacturer name (Mellanox Technologies)
2 digits (alphanumeric)
YY
Year of manufacturing
2 last digits of the year (numeric)
WW
Week of manufacturing
2 digits (numeric)
JC
or
DM
Manufacturer Site:
JC – Option 1 (China)
DM – Option 2 (Malaysia)
Two characters
SSSSS
Serial number
5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.
Regulatory Compliance
The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:
Feature
Agency
Standard
Laser Eye Safety
FDA/CDRH
CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50
Electrical Safety
CB
IEC 62368
Electrical Safety
UL/CSA
UL 62368 and CAN/CSAN 62368
Handling and Cleaning
The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices.
The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.
Important note 1: Keep both the fiber and transceiver dust caps.
Important note 2: Clean both transceiver receptacle and cable connector prior to insertion of the fiber cable, to prevent contamination from it.
The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean during transportation. Standard cleaning tools and methods should be used during installation and service. Liquids must not be applied.
Important note 3: 80% of transceiver link problems are related to dirty optical connectors.