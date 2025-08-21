Bug Fixes History

4415322 Description: Fixed an issue where executing the NVOS CLI commands nv action import system security ca-certificate followed immediately by nv action import system security certificate could result in incorrect gRPC server configuration on NMX-C. This occurred when the second command was received during a brief reconfiguration window triggered by the first command, potentially preventing clients from connecting to NMX-C.

Keywords: NVOS CLI; gRPC server; configuration

Discovered in Release: 1.0.0

Fixed in Release: 1.1.0

4327403 Description: Fixed a memory leak that occurred during the GetPartitionInfoList API call, which could lead to system reboots and other adverse effects due to memory overconsumption.

Keywords: Memory leak; API call; system reboot; memory overconsumption

Discovered in Version: 0.9.0

Fixed in Release: 1.0.0

4295690 Description: Fixed an issue where NMX-C failed to start after a system upgrade due to corruption of the AOF (Redis persistence file).

Keywords: Upgrade; AOF

Discovered in Version: 0.9.0

Fixed in Release: 1.0.0

4310820 Description: Fixed an issue where NMX-C v0.9 could occasionally hang during the Factory Reset process, showing a 'not ok' status with the reason 'FACTORY RESET IN PROGRESS'.

Keywords: Factory reset; hang

Discovered in Version: 0.9.0

Fixed in Release: 1.0.0

4210527 Description: Fixed an issue where Partition delete requests took an unusually long time (~15 seconds) intermittently, even though the process completed successfully.

Keywords: Partition deletion; gRPC

Discovered in Version: 0.8.0

Fixed in Release: 1.0.0

4217365 Description: User-created partitions is not preserved upon upgrade.

Keywords: Upgrade

Discovered in Version: 0.8.0

Fixed in Release: 0.9.0

4270906 Description: Resolved an issue that caused user partitions to be retained after a Factory Reset. Please note that the default partition will not be restored unless the GFM configuration parameter FABRIC_MODE_RESTART is set to 0.

Keywords: User partitions

Discovered in Version: 0.8.0