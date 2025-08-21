Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
4415322
Description: Fixed an issue where executing the NVOS CLI commands
Keywords: NVOS CLI; gRPC server; configuration
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0
Fixed in Release: 1.1.0
4327403
Description: Fixed a memory leak that occurred during the
Keywords: Memory leak; API call; system reboot; memory overconsumption
Discovered in Version: 0.9.0
Fixed in Release: 1.0.0
4295690
Description: Fixed an issue where NMX-C failed to start after a system upgrade due to corruption of the AOF (Redis persistence file).
Keywords: Upgrade; AOF
Discovered in Version: 0.9.0
Fixed in Release: 1.0.0
4310820
Description: Fixed an issue where NMX-C v0.9 could occasionally hang during the Factory Reset process, showing a 'not ok' status with the reason 'FACTORY RESET IN PROGRESS'.
Keywords: Factory reset; hang
Discovered in Version: 0.9.0
Fixed in Release: 1.0.0
4210527
Description: Fixed an issue where Partition delete requests took an unusually long time (~15 seconds) intermittently, even though the process completed successfully.
Keywords: Partition deletion; gRPC
Discovered in Version: 0.8.0
Fixed in Release: 1.0.0
4217365
Description: User-created partitions is not preserved upon upgrade.
Keywords: Upgrade
Discovered in Version: 0.8.0
Fixed in Release: 0.9.0
4270906
Description: Resolved an issue that caused user partitions to be retained after a Factory Reset. Please note that the default partition will not be restored unless the GFM configuration parameter FABRIC_MODE_RESTART is set to 0.
Keywords: User partitions
Discovered in Version: 0.8.0
Fixed in Release: 0.9.0