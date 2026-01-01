NVLink Management Software

NVIDIA NMX is an integrated platform for management, monitoring, and analytics of cloud telemetry, consisting of several key components:



NMX Telemetry (NMX-T): A subsystem that handles the collection, aggregation, and transmission of telemetry data from devices, applications, and platforms across the data center.

NMX Manager (NMX-M): An event-driven microservice architecture that collects and processes data center telemetry. It offers monitoring, insights, and predictions on system health and operability. It can aggregate and analyze data, run machine learning models for inference and pattern detection, and manage the HCP's behavior by adjusting network or compute configurations via the NMX Controller.

NMX Controller (NMX-C): A control plane entity that oversees the configuration, monitoring, and management of various systems, primarily network devices, within the data center.