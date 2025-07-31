NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000

NMX Manager is part of the NMX solution aimed at collecting and processing data center telemetry, monitoring and providing insights and predictions on the operability and health of its systems. The NMX Manager part is to aggregate the streamed telemetry from NMX Telemetry subsystem and make it available to any external entity via Prometheus endpoint.

Further information on this product can be found in the following sections:

Log into the NVIDIA Licensing Portal —> Entitlements —> Networking —> Product Family —> NMX

For the list of changes made to the User Manual, refer to User Manual Revision History.

For the list of changes made to the Release Notes, refer to Release Notes History.