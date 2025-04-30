NMX Controller (NMX-C) Documentation v1.0.0

NMX Controller is a component of the NMX solution. It is a cluster-based application designed for fabric SDN services, enabling easy provisioning and resilient operation of SDN services (nvlSM and GFM). Additionally, it serves as the control plane for managing SDN services. NMX-Controller can be deployed on managed NVL5 switches or dedicated head nodes connected to NVL5 fabric.

