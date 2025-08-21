NMX Telemetry (NMX-T) Documentation v1.2.3
Introduction

NMX Telemetry is part of the NMX solution, aimed at collecting and processing data center telemetry, monitoring and providing insights and predictions on the operability and health of its systems. NMX-T provides network validation tools to monitor network performance and conditions, and to capture and stream rich real-time network telemetry information and application workload usage to an on-premise or cloud-based database for further analysis.

Further information on this product can be found in the following sections:

Software Download

Please visit https://partners.nvidia.com/

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to the User Manual, refer to User Manual Revision History.

For the list of changes made to the Release Notes, refer to Release Notes History.
