NMX Telemetry (NMX-T) Documentation v1.2.3

NMX Telemetry is part of the NMX solution, aimed at collecting and processing data center telemetry, monitoring and providing insights and predictions on the operability and health of its systems. NMX-T provides network validation tools to monitor network performance and conditions, and to capture and stream rich real-time network telemetry information and application workload usage to an on-premise or cloud-based database for further analysis.

Further information on this product can be found in the following sections:

