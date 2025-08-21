Changes and New Features History

NMX-Controller (NMX-C) Documentation v1.3.0
Feature/Change

Description

Rev 1.1.0

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev 1.0.0

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev. 0.9.0

Encrypted gRPC Connections

Added support for encrypted gRPC connections.

IPv6

Added support for IPv6.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev. 0.8.0

API

Added support for GetConnInfoCombined() gRPC.

For further information, refer to the User Manual.

Factory reset

Added support for NMX-C factory reset (revert settings of SDN applications to factory-defined).

Certificates

As of version 0.8.0, NMX-C and NMX-T will use separate tis/mtls certificates.

NMX Controller gRPC Server

NMX-C gRPC server accepts now connections from both OOB switch ports.

Rev. 0.6.0

General

NMX-C v0.6.0 is at Engineering Sample level and subject to changes.

TLS/mTLS Encryption

Added support for TLS/mTLS encryption for gRPC connections on the external port.

ProtoMsgMinorVersion

Updated the ProtoMsgMinorVersion in nmx-m-nmx-c proto from 1 to 2.

GFM API

NMX-C has now full support for GFM API. The following gRPC API functions are implemented:

GetDomainProperties

GetDomainStateInfo

GetTopologyInfo

GetComputeNodeCount

GetComputeNodeLocationList

GetComputeNodeInfoList

GetGpuInfoList

GetSwitchNodeCount

GetSwitchNodeLocationList

GetSwitchNodeInfoList

GetSwitchInfoList

GetPartitionCount

GetPartitionIdList

GetPartitionInfoList

CreatePartition

DeletePartition

AddGpusToPartition

RemoveGpusFromPartition

GetConnCount

GetConnInfoList

GetConnInfoCombined

Rev. 0.4.0

General

NMX-C v0.4.0 is at Engineering Sample level and subject to changes.

SM & GFM Integration

NMX–C automatically starts SDN services in the correct sequence, passes configurations required for NVL5 domain operations, and continuously monitors the status of the services.

Infrastructure for persistent data storage and messaging exchange between SDN services.

Health Monitoring and Basic System Recovery

NMX–C continuously monitors status of SDN services as well as its own health status. In case of a service failure or system reboot, it relaunches the failed service or the entire system and retains the previous state.

Lifecycle Management Integrated with NVOS.

All NMX-C lifecycle operations (install/uninstall/start/stop) are available via NVOS CLI command.

gRPC API

gRPC API for management systems (NMXM/NVOS/custom management systems).
