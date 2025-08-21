Changes and New Features History
Feature/Change
Description
Rev 1.1.0
Bug Fixes
Rev 1.0.0
Bug Fixes
Rev. 0.9.0
Encrypted gRPC Connections
Added support for encrypted gRPC connections.
IPv6
Added support for IPv6.
Bug Fixes
Rev. 0.8.0
API
Added support for
Factory reset
Added support for NMX-C factory reset (revert settings of SDN applications to factory-defined).
Certificates
As of version 0.8.0, NMX-C and NMX-T will use separate tis/mtls certificates.
NMX Controller gRPC Server
NMX-C gRPC server accepts now connections from both OOB switch ports.
Feature/Change
Description
Rev. 0.6.0
General
NMX-C v0.6.0 is at Engineering Sample level and subject to changes.
TLS/mTLS Encryption
Added support for TLS/mTLS encryption for gRPC connections on the external port.
ProtoMsgMinorVersion
Updated the ProtoMsgMinorVersion in nmx-m-nmx-c proto from 1 to 2.
GFM API
NMX-C has now full support for GFM API. The following gRPC API functions are implemented:
Feature/Change
Description
Rev. 0.4.0
General
NMX-C v0.4.0 is at Engineering Sample level and subject to changes.
SM & GFM Integration
NMX–C automatically starts SDN services in the correct sequence, passes configurations required for NVL5 domain operations, and continuously monitors the status of the services.
Infrastructure for persistent data storage and messaging exchange between SDN services.
Health Monitoring and Basic System Recovery
NMX–C continuously monitors status of SDN services as well as its own health status. In case of a service failure or system reboot, it relaunches the failed service or the entire system and retains the previous state.
Lifecycle Management Integrated with NVOS.
All NMX-C lifecycle operations (install/uninstall/start/stop) are available via NVOS CLI command.
gRPC API
gRPC API for management systems (NMXM/NVOS/custom management systems).