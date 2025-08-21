Installation and Upgrade

Note In this document, the terms "node" or "host" refer to OS instance, either in the compute or in the switch tray. When working with VMs in the compute tray, the terms "node" or "host" refer to base (hosting) OS instance.

NVOS is the main switch operating system, providing a robust infrastructure that enables the execution of cluster applications on the switch's CPU. This release of NVOS supports two cluster applications: NMX-Controller and NMX-Telemetry. The cluster infrastructure simplifies the management and monitoring of these applications, delivering a seamless user experience.

The cluster infrastructure also embeds the cluster application package files within the NVOS image. These packages are automatically installed during the NVOS image installation or upgrade process, ensuring a hassle-free setup.