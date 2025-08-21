Management and Configuration

The NVOS cluster infrastructure offers a user-friendly Command Line Interface (CLI) and RESTful APIs to manage and configure cluster applications. Users can perform the following tasks:

Start and stop cluster application execution

Manage log verbosity levels

Configure shared functionalities across all cluster applications, such as the gRPC connection to an external manager

Monitor the operational health of the cluster applications

The gRPC connection to the external manager supports three modes: unencrypted, TLS, and mTLS. The cluster applications function as the server side of the gRPC connection. For encrypted modes (TLS and mTLS), the applications support certificate installation and key rotation to maintain secure communication.