Management and Configuration
The NVOS cluster infrastructure offers a user-friendly Command Line Interface (CLI) and RESTful APIs to manage and configure cluster applications. Users can perform the following tasks:
Start and stop cluster application execution
Manage log verbosity levels
Configure shared functionalities across all cluster applications, such as the gRPC connection to an external manager
Monitor the operational health of the cluster applications
The gRPC connection to the external manager supports three modes: unencrypted, TLS, and mTLS. The cluster applications function as the server side of the gRPC connection. For encrypted modes (TLS and mTLS), the applications support certificate installation and key rotation to maintain secure communication.
For operating NMX-C using NVOS CLI, please refer to NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches → NvLink Switching → Cluster Management.