NMX Introduction

NVIDIA NMX is a Unified Management, monitoring and analytics platform for cloud telemetry that includes several components:

NMX Telemetry (NMX-T): A subsystem responsible for the collection, aggregation, and transmission of telemetry data from various devices, applications, and platforms within a data center.

NMX Manager (NMX-M): An event-driven microservice architecture system that collects and processes data center telemetry, providing monitoring, insights, and predictions on the operability and health of systems. It can aggregate, analyze, run machine learning models for inference and pattern detection, and control the behavior of the HCP by changing the configuration of network or compute entities using the NMX Controller.

NMX Controller (NMX-C): A control plane entity responsible for the configuration, monitoring, and control of various systems, mainly network devices, within the data center.