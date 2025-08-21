NMX-Controller (NMX-C) Documentation v1.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVLink Management Software  NMX-Controller (NMX-C) Documentation v1.3.0  Persistence and Recovery

Persistence and Recovery

Once the user initiates the operation of the cluster applications, any subsequent NVOS boot will automatically restart them, ensuring continuous availability. Additionally, upgrading NVOS will seamlessly upgrade the cluster applications. User configurations related to the cluster infrastructure persist across reboots and upgrades, eliminating the need for manual reconfiguration. In the event of a factory reset, the cluster infrastructure and applications will also be reset to their default state.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 21, 2025.
content here