Changes and New Features
The following are the new features and changes that have been added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:
|
Supported Cards
|
Description
|
All HCAs
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 Dx and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-5 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-4 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
For a list of features from previous versions see Release Notes Change Log History section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
24.10-1.1.4.0.105
|
Cross E-Switch Scheduling
|
Added GA-level support for QoS scheduling across multiple E-Switches grouped in a LAG. VPort members of a Physical Function can be added to a rate group from another Physical Function and rate limits of the group will apply to those VPort members as well.
|
ETS Rate Limit for VFs' Group
|
Added GA-level support for specifying bandwidth proportions between traffic classes (TC) in the devlink-rate API. This new option allows users to allocate bandwidth across multiple traffic classes in a single command.
This feature provides a more granular control over traffic management, especially for scenarios requiring Enhanced Transmission Selection. Users can now define a specific bandwidth share for each traffic class, such as allocating 20% for TC0 (TCP/UDP) and 80% for TC5 (RoCE).
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.