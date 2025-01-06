Installation Related Issues

Note This section is relevant for RedHat and SLES distributions only.

MLNX_OFED package for RedHat comes with RPMs that support KMP (weak-modules), meaning that when a new errata kernel is installed, compatibility links will be created under the weak-updates directory for the new kernel. Those links allow using the existing MLNX_OFED kernel modules without the need for recompilation. However, at times, the ABI of the new kernel may not be compatible with the MLNX_OFED modules, which will prevent loading them. In this case, the MLNX_OFED modules must be rebuilt against the new kernel.

When MLNX_OFED modules are not compatible with a new kernel from a new OS or errata kernel, no links will be created under the weak-updates directory for the new kernel, causing the driver load to fail. Checking for the existence of needed module links under weak-updates directory can be done by reloading the MLNX_OFED modules. If one or more modules are missing, the driver reload will fail with an error message.

Example:

Copy Copied! ******************************************************************************** # /etc/init.d/openibd restart Unloading HCA driver: [ OK ] Loading HCA driver and Access Layer: [ OK ] Module rdma_cm belong to kernel which is not a part of MLNX[FAILED]kipping... Loading rdma_ucm [FAILED] ********************************************************************************





In order to fix ABI incompatibility with MLNX_OFED modules, the modules should be recompiled against the new kernel, using the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script, available in MLNX_OFED installation image.

There are two ways to recompile the MLNX_OFED modules: