Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issues
3715345
Description: When switch ingress buffers are overloaded with packets due to incorrect shared buffer scheme configurations, packets sent to port 0 might be dropped, potentially causing MAD timeouts in the SM. After the fix, valid packets sent to port 0 will only be dropped if they exceed lifetime limits.
Keywords: Packet Drops
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3710139
Description: The timer for sending Trap-135 when a host stops sending packets in the middle of a SAT message was too long. It has now been correctly set to 1 second.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3700335
3696514
3700332
Description: Improved buffer utilization by fixing the ratio of transmitted data and credit packets on the link.
Keywords: Credit Packet, Buffer
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3864240
3864241
3860421
Description: Incorrect buffer configuration for trap and mirror packets may cause the switch data path to become stuck, potentially resulting in buffer overrun and internal credit leakage.
|
Keywords: Data Path, Buffer
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3774413
3773771
Description: HBF (Hash Based Forwarding) configurations were applied on the incorrect port.
Keywords: Hash Based Forwarding
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3811323
3707400
Description: In rare cases when running SHARP jobs in parallel to InfiniBand Traffic, the switch may be unstable due to buffer oversubscription.
Keywords: SHARP, Buffer
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3877861
3877860
3864399
Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.
Keywords: pFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516