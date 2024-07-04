Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4516 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3715345

Description: When switch ingress buffers are overloaded with packets due to incorrect shared buffer scheme configurations, packets sent to port 0 might be dropped, potentially causing MAD timeouts in the SM. After the fix, valid packets sent to port 0 will only be dropped if they exceed lifetime limits.

Keywords: Packet Drops

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3710139

Description: The timer for sending Trap-135 when a host stops sending packets in the middle of a SAT message was too long. It has now been correctly set to 1 second.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3700335

3696514

3700332

Description: Improved buffer utilization by fixing the ratio of transmitted data and credit packets on the link.

Keywords: Credit Packet, Buffer

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3864240

3864241

3860421

Description: Incorrect buffer configuration for trap and mirror packets may cause the switch data path to become stuck, potentially resulting in buffer overrun and internal credit leakage.

Keywords: Data Path, Buffer

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3774413

3773771

Description: HBF (Hash Based Forwarding) configurations were applied on the incorrect port.

Keywords: Hash Based Forwarding

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3811323

3707400

Description: In rare cases when running SHARP jobs in parallel to InfiniBand Traffic, the switch may be unstable due to buffer oversubscription.

Keywords: SHARP, Buffer

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3877861

3877860

3864399

Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.

Keywords: pFRN

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
