Switch Firmware

Firmware which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) or flash memory.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2016.1028
Useful Information

  • To download NVIDIA Quantum-2 firmware, visit the download center.
  • For the NVIDIA Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters releases matrix, go here.
  • For the Adapter Hardware documentation, go here.

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.2428 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2508 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4708 LTS
  • For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

Previous Releases

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.4044
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.2170 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2400 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4516 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.3074
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.2126 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.3062
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.2084
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2304 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.4036
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4402 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2234 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2224 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2200 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.3040
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2148
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2108
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2014
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.1068
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.1024
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.6102
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.6064
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.5108
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.5042
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.5002
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4302 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4210 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4102 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4010
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.3118
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.2084
LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.2428 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.2508 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4708 LTS
  • For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

Previous Releases

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.2170 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.2400 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.2126 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.2234 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4516 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.1090
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.4036
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4402 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.2224 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.2200 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.3040
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.2014
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2012.1010
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.6102
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.6064
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.5108
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.5042
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.5002
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4302 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4210 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4102 LTS
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4010
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.3118
NVIDIA Switch-IB Firmware Release Notes v11.2008.3328
Previous Releases

NVIDIA Switch-IB Firmware v11.2008.3000 Release Notes
NVIDIA Switch-IB Firmware v11.2008.2102 Release Notes