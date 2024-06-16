NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2200 LTS (2023 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2200 LTS (2023 LTS U2)
Download PDF

On This Page

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

31.2012.2200

February 14, 2024

Updated list of supported cables.

January 30, 2024

Initial release of this release notes version.

You can download a PDF version of the full document here.

Overview

Firmware, which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), or flash memory.

Firmware Download

Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Changes and New Features and Changes and New Features History.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 16, 2024
content here