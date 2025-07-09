Bug Fixes History
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in previous versions. For a list of bug fixed from the current version, see Bug Fixes.
Internal Ref.
Issues
3715345
Description: When switch ingress buffers are overloaded with packets due to incorrect shared buffer scheme configurations, packets sent to port 0 might be dropped, potentially causing MAD timeouts in the SM. After the fix, valid packets sent to port 0 will only be dropped if they exceed lifetime limits.
Keywords: Packet Drops
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3710139
Description: The timer for sending Trap-135 when a host stops sending packets in the middle of a SAT message was too long. It has now been correctly set to 1 second.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3700335
3696514
3700332
Description: Improved buffer utilization by fixing the ratio of transmitted data and credit packets on the link.
Keywords: Credit Packet, Buffer
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3864240
3864241
3860421
Description: Incorrect buffer configuration for trap and mirror packets may cause the switch data path to become stuck, potentially resulting in buffer overrun and internal credit leakage.
Keywords: Data Path, Buffer
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3774413
3773771
Description: HBF (Hash Based Forwarding) configurations were applied on the incorrect port.
Keywords: Hash Based Forwarding
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3811323
3707400
Description: In rare cases when running SHARP jobs in parallel to InfiniBand Traffic, the switch may be unstable due to buffer oversubscription.
Keywords: SHARP, Buffer
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3877861
3877860
3864399
Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.
Keywords: pFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516
3483915
Description: Cable Low Tempreture Alarm threshold was not aligned with the PRM parameters.
Keywords: ADB, temp_flag
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402
3459209
Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may timeout.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402
3372998
Description: MAD error responses might be received in libsharp when operating in dynamic trees allocation mode.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402
3586423
Description: Credits mechanism "low priority credits" feature overloaded the links with credit packets, reducing the available bandwidth for transmitting data packets on the link.
Keywords: Bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402
3677386
Description: Fixed shared buffer credit management scheme that effected the overall bandwidth performance of the switch.
Keywords: Buffers, Performance
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402
3404837
Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of port link down.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
3301825
Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
3435346
Description: In QM9700 systems, the flint burning firmware process might take longer than expected, possibly leading to timeouts in SM and logical links drops by the SM, which, in turn, may lead to failure of the flint burn command.
Keywords: SM, Timeout, Flint, Failure
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
3459209
Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may reach a timeout.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
3459209
Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may reach a timeout.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
3412574
Description: Bandwidth is lower than expected on MMS4X00-NL-QP1 cable.
Keywords: MMS4X00-NL-QP1, Bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
3365516
Description: In rare cases that involves stress of traffic, unexpected hardware fast path behavior may occur, which, when toggling the port, could lead to the firmware hanging.
Keywords: Port, Turbo Path
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
3261861
Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.
Keywords: HDR-to-NDR
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4102
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4210
3335002
Description: pFRN mirror v1 header pad count showed an invalid padding size.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4210
3199650
Description: A physical link failure between switches while a SHARP job is running and utilizing the link can cause one of the switches to become invalid for further SHARP jobs. This can result in either a "No resource" response for new SHARP job requests or in jobs getting stuck.
The bug fix requires SHARP version 3.2.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3245821
Description: In case of an AR group table set request, the ARN mask is flushed for group that has an active pFRN timer.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3253717
Description: mask_force_clear_timeout timer in pFRN feature was not functional (the mask was not cleared when the timer expired).
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3242209
Description: Set PFRN mad did not return error on wrong inputs in mask_clear_timer and mask_force_clear_timer fields.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3174239
Description: On rare occasions, traps were not properly repressed, which caused redundant traps to be sent multiple times.
Keywords: Traps
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4010
3002314
Description: On rare occasion, when port is configured to mloop toggle may cause link to not rise.
Keywords: Optic in Mloop
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3118
3127727
Description: On rare occasion, when egress port is split to two, the egress port may get stuck due to wrong Fast Path configuration.
Keywords: Switch Hang, Fast Path, Split
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3004
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3118
3082569
Description: In some traffic patterns involving small packets, the PortRcvErrors counter may mistakenly count events of local physical errors due to an internal flow in the hardware that involves link packets.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2246
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3085427
Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of a port link down or an application crash.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3011581
Description: On rare occasions, job failures with SharpError trap may be experienced as a result of previous jobs that have failed.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3000602
Description: After disconnecting MMS4X00-NL* cable and connecting Ultron cable to the same port, ports fails to link up.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300
3060122
Description: In the event of link fault of a link between root switch and non-root switch during the run of a job, the next job run on the non-root switch may fail.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300
2923464
Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.
Keywords: NDR, Optical Module
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
2859363
Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
3033131
Description: The number of flows changed from 2 to 1, as intended.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
2972388
Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2982113
Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2971339
Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2849215
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches, when working with MFA7U10-H0xx cables, if one of the ports in a cage is disabled at the time of initialization by user configuration, reenabling the port will require toggling the link (i.e. enable → disable → enable).
Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2890632
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, changing the Optical module rate was not allowed.
Keywords: Optical Modules
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2885798
Description: In NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, effective errors may occur with short Copper cable MCP4Y10-N00B.
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2910161
Description: In auto-negotiation flow, using copper cables when toggling both port's sides may cause the port to get stuck on rare occasions.
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, Copper Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036