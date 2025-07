Bug Fixes History

3715345 Description: When switch ingress buffers are overloaded with packets due to incorrect shared buffer scheme configurations, packets sent to port 0 might be dropped, potentially causing MAD timeouts in the SM. After the fix, valid packets sent to port 0 will only be dropped if they exceed lifetime limits.

Keywords: Packet Drops

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3710139 Description: The timer for sending Trap-135 when a host stops sending packets in the middle of a SAT message was too long. It has now been correctly set to 1 second.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3700335 3696514 3700332 Description: Improved buffer utilization by fixing the ratio of transmitted data and credit packets on the link.

Keywords: Credit Packet, Buffer

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3864240 3864241 3860421 Description: Incorrect buffer configuration for trap and mirror packets may cause the switch data path to become stuck, potentially resulting in buffer overrun and internal credit leakage.

Keywords: Data Path, Buffer

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3774413 3773771 Description: HBF (Hash Based Forwarding) configurations were applied on the incorrect port.

Keywords: Hash Based Forwarding

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3811323 3707400 Description: In rare cases when running SHARP jobs in parallel to InfiniBand Traffic, the switch may be unstable due to buffer oversubscription.

Keywords: SHARP, Buffer

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3877861 3877860 3864399 Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.

Keywords: pFRN

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4516

3483915 Description: Cable Low Tempreture Alarm threshold was not aligned with the PRM parameters.

Keywords: ADB, temp_flag

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402

3459209 Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may timeout.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402

3372998 Description: MAD error responses might be received in libsharp when operating in dynamic trees allocation mode.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402

3586423 Description: Credits mechanism "low priority credits" feature overloaded the links with credit packets, reducing the available bandwidth for transmitting data packets on the link.

Keywords: Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402

3677386 Description: Fixed shared buffer credit management scheme that effected the overall bandwidth performance of the switch.

Keywords: Buffers, Performance

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4402

3404837 Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of port link down.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3301825 Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3435346 Description: In QM9700 systems, the flint burning firmware process might take longer than expected, possibly leading to timeouts in SM and logical links drops by the SM, which, in turn, may lead to failure of the flint burn command.

Keywords: SM, Timeout, Flint, Failure

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3459209 Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may reach a timeout.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3412574 Description: Bandwidth is lower than expected on MMS4X00-NL-QP1 cable.

Keywords: MMS4X00-NL-QP1, Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3365516 Description: In rare cases that involves stress of traffic, unexpected hardware fast path behavior may occur, which, when toggling the port, could lead to the firmware hanging.

Keywords: Port, Turbo Path

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3261861 Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.

Keywords: HDR-to-NDR

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4102

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4210

3335002 Description: pFRN mirror v1 header pad count showed an invalid padding size.

Keywords: PFRN

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4210

3199650 Description: A physical link failure between switches while a SHARP job is running and utilizing the link can cause one of the switches to become invalid for further SHARP jobs. This can result in either a "No resource" response for new SHARP job requests or in jobs getting stuck. The bug fix requires SHARP version 3.2.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102

3245821 Description: In case of an AR group table set request, the ARN mask is flushed for group that has an active pFRN timer.

Keywords: PFRN

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102

3253717 Description: mask_force_clear_timeout timer in pFRN feature was not functional (the mask was not cleared when the timer expired).

Keywords: PFRN

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102

3242209 Description: Set PFRN mad did not return error on wrong inputs in mask_clear_timer and mask_force_clear_timer fields.

Keywords: PFRN

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102

3174239 Description: On rare occasions, traps were not properly repressed, which caused redundant traps to be sent multiple times.

Keywords: Traps

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4010

3002314 Description: On rare occasion, when port is configured to mloop toggle may cause link to not rise.

Keywords: Optic in Mloop

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3118

3127727 Description: On rare occasion, when egress port is split to two, the egress port may get stuck due to wrong Fast Path configuration.

Keywords: Switch Hang, Fast Path, Split

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3004

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3118

3082569 Description: In some traffic patterns involving small packets, the PortRcvErrors counter may mistakenly count events of local physical errors due to an internal flow in the hardware that involves link packets.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2246

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004

3085427 Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of a port link down or an application crash.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004

3011581 Description: On rare occasions, job failures with SharpError trap may be experienced as a result of previous jobs that have failed.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004

3000602 Description: After disconnecting MMS4X00-NL* cable and connecting Ultron cable to the same port, ports fails to link up.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300

3060122 Description: In the event of link fault of a link between root switch and non-root switch during the run of a job, the next job run on the non-root switch may fail.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300

2923464 Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.

Keywords: NDR, Optical Module

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246

2859363 Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.

Keywords: Auto-Negotiation

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246

3033131 Description: The number of flows changed from 2 to 1, as intended.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246

2972388 Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110

2982113 Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110

2971339 Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110

2849215 Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches, when working with MFA7U10-H0xx cables, if one of the ports in a cage is disabled at the time of initialization by user configuration, reenabling the port will require toggling the link (i.e. enable → disable → enable).

Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2890632 Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, changing the Optical module rate was not allowed.

Keywords: Optical Modules

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2885798 Description: In NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, effective errors may occur with short Copper cable MCP4Y10-N00B.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2910161 Description: In auto-negotiation flow, using copper cables when toggling both port's sides may cause the port to get stuck on rare occasions.

Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, Copper Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310