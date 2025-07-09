Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4708 LTS
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

4493905

Description: In rare cases, repressing SHARP traps may fail.

Keywords: SHARP, Traps

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4249871

Description: SHARP discard counters may be inaccurate, due to incorrect configuration.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4424265

Description: In rare cases, cleaning all SHARP resources may fail following event of port dropped during a job.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4129769

Description: In rare cases, when a SHARP job is stopped while ANDR operations were in used, the next job may fail and require switch reboot.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4100907

Description: In some cases where incorrect MAD handling causes the switch to become unresponsive to the SM, a switch reset is required.

Keywords: MADs

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4041139

Description: In rare cases where the switch is busy handling GMP MADs, SMP MADs may be blocked and potentially make the switch unresponsive to SM.

Keywords: MADs

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4172614

Description: Inaccurate credits configurations in switch data path which, in rare cases, can lead to unexpected behavior or performance degradation.

Keywords: Credits, Data Path, Fatal Cause

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4048954

Description: In cases of repeating flapping links, the pFRN recovery mechanism might not be triggered.

Keywords: SHIELDv2, pFRN

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4194751

Description: When setting N2N neighbor information parameters for network ports, NodeKey misconfiguration may occur.

Keywords: Class Key

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

