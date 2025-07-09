Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issues
4493905
Description: In rare cases, repressing SHARP traps may fail.
Keywords: SHARP, Traps
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708
4249871
Description: SHARP discard counters may be inaccurate, due to incorrect configuration.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708
4424265
Description: In rare cases, cleaning all SHARP resources may fail following event of port dropped during a job.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708
4129769
Description: In rare cases, when a SHARP job is stopped while ANDR operations were in used, the next job may fail and require switch reboot.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708
4100907
Description: In some cases where incorrect MAD handling causes the switch to become unresponsive to the SM, a switch reset is required.
Keywords: MADs
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708
4041139
Description: In rare cases where the switch is busy handling GMP MADs, SMP MADs may be blocked and potentially make the switch unresponsive to SM.
Keywords: MADs
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708
4172614
Description: Inaccurate credits configurations in switch data path which, in rare cases, can lead to unexpected behavior or performance degradation.
Keywords: Credits, Data Path, Fatal Cause
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708
4048954
Description: In cases of repeating flapping links, the pFRN recovery mechanism might not be triggered.
Keywords: SHIELDv2, pFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708
4194751
Description: When setting N2N neighbor information parameters for network ports, NodeKey misconfiguration may occur.
Keywords: Class Key
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708