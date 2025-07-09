Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

4493905 Description: In rare cases, repressing SHARP traps may fail.

Keywords: SHARP, Traps

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4249871 Description: SHARP discard counters may be inaccurate, due to incorrect configuration.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4424265 Description: In rare cases, cleaning all SHARP resources may fail following event of port dropped during a job.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4129769 Description: In rare cases, when a SHARP job is stopped while ANDR operations were in used, the next job may fail and require switch reboot.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4100907 Description: In some cases where incorrect MAD handling causes the switch to become unresponsive to the SM, a switch reset is required.

Keywords: MADs

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4041139 Description: In rare cases where the switch is busy handling GMP MADs, SMP MADs may be blocked and potentially make the switch unresponsive to SM.

Keywords: MADs

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4172614 Description: Inaccurate credits configurations in switch data path which, in rare cases, can lead to unexpected behavior or performance degradation.

Keywords: Credits, Data Path, Fatal Cause

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4048954 Description: In cases of repeating flapping links, the pFRN recovery mechanism might not be triggered.

Keywords: SHIELDv2, pFRN

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4708

4194751 Description: When setting N2N neighbor information parameters for network ports, NodeKey misconfiguration may occur.

Keywords: Class Key

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4516