Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

3677817

Description: Added a timeout flow in a case the lock bit sticks high due to race in cable information interfaces.

Keywords: Timeout flow, Race, Cable Information Interfaces

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148

3702214

Description: The SHARP job fails in case the job is running while an error event triggers a firmware dump.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148

3706827

Description: Packets sent to port0 might drop due to heavy load, causing MADs timeouts in the Subnet Manager.

Keywords: Packet Drops, Subnet Manager

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148

3705783

Description: Fixed the timer for sending Trap-135 to 1 second (in case a host stopped sending packets in the middle of a SAT).

Keywords: Timer, SAT

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148

3700332

Description: Updated the ratio between the amount of data sent (TX) to FCCL packets to be determined by the credit size; credit packet will be sent after roughly 4096B of sent data.

Keywords: FCCL, Credit Packet

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148
