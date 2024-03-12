Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3677817
|
Description: Added a timeout flow in a case the lock bit sticks high due to race in cable information interfaces.
|
Keywords: Timeout flow, Race, Cable Information Interfaces
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148
|
3702214
|
Description: The SHARP job fails in case the job is running while an error event triggers a firmware dump.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148
|
3706827
|
Description: Packets sent to port0 might drop due to heavy load, causing MADs timeouts in the Subnet Manager.
|
Keywords: Packet Drops, Subnet Manager
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148
|
3705783
|
Description: Fixed the timer for sending Trap-135 to 1 second (in case a host stopped sending packets in the middle of a SAT).
|
Keywords: Timer, SAT
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148
|
3700332
|
Description: Updated the ratio between the amount of data sent (TX) to FCCL packets to be determined by the credit size; credit packet will be sent after roughly 4096B of sent data.
|
Keywords: FCCL, Credit Packet
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2148