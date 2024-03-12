Firmware Compatible Products

Warning NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode Speed Supported Number of Lanes Used NDR 400Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 100Gb/s NDR200 200Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 100Gb/s HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 50Gb/s HDR100 100Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 50Gb/s EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.

Switch Switch Cable NDR Transceiver NDR DAC/ACC HDR DAC/ AOC EDR DAC/ AOC NVIDIA Quantum-2 NVIDIA Quantum-2 2 × NDR 2 × NDR N/A N/A NVIDIA Quantum-2 NVIDIA Quantum N/A N/A 2 × HDR 2 × EDR NVIDIA Quantum-2 Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A N/A 2 × EDR

Switch Adapter Cable HDR AOC HDR DAC HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only) ConnectX-6 200Gb/s NDR Switch NVIDIA Quantum-2 2 × HDR 2 × HDR 4 × HDR100 ConnectX-6 100Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR 4 × HDR100 ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR N/A

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed Cable Cable Length [meters] Limitations NDR Optical Up to 30 NDR optical cables support only NDR speed. Copper Up to 2 HDR Optical Up to 30 HDR optical cables support only HDR speed. Copper Up to 2

Speed OPN Description NDR MCP7Y00-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m NDR MCP7Y00-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m NDR MCP7Y00-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m NDR MCP7Y00-N02A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m NDR MCP7Y50-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m NDR MCP7Y50-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m NDR MCP7Y50-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m NDR MMA4Z00-NS NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, finned NDR MMS4X00-NL NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, finned NDR MMS4X00-NS NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned NDR MMA1Z00-NS400 NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top NDR MCA4J80-N003-FTF NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned NDR MCA7J70-N004 NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m NDR MCA7J70-N005 NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m NDR MCA7J60-N004 NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m NDR MCA7J60-N005 NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m NDR MCA7J65-N004 NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 4m NDR MCA7J65-N005 NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 5m NDR MCA7J75-N004 NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m NDR MCA7J75-N005 NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m NDR MCP7Y10-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m NDR MCP7Y10-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m NDR MCP7Y10-N003 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m NDR MCP7Y10-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m NDR MCP7Y10-N02A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m NDR MCP7Y40-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m NDR MCP7Y40-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m NDR MCP7Y40-N003 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m NDR MCP7Y40-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m NDR MCP7Y40-N02A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m NDR MMS4X00-NL400 * NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top NDR MMA4Z00-NS400 * NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top NDR MMS4X00-NS400 * NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top NDR MCP4Y10-N001-FLT * NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top NDR MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT * NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top NDR MCA4J80-N003-FLT * Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat top NDR MCP4Y10-N00A ** NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m NDR MCP4Y10-N00B ** NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.75m NDR MCP4Y10-N001 ** NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m NDR MCP4Y10-N01A ** NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m NDR MCP4Y10-N002 ** NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m

Warning * Cables supported in adapter cards that are not supported in switches.

** Cables supported in switches that are not supported in adapter cards.

Speed OPN Description HDR MCP7Y60-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m HDR MCP7Y60-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m HDR MCP7Y60-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m HDR MCP7Y70-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m HDR MCP7Y70-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m HDR MCP7Y70-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m HDR MFA7U10-H003 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m HDR MFA7U10-H005 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m HDR MFA7U10-H010 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m HDR MFA7U10-H015 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m HDR MFA7U10-H020 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m HDR MFA7U10-H030 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m HDR MCP1650-H001E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG HDR MCP1650-H002E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG HDR MCP1650-H00AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG HDR MCP1650-H01AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG HDR MFS1S00-H003E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H015E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m HDR MFS1S00-H020E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m HDR MFS1S00-H030E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m HDR MFS1S00-H050E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m HDR MFS1S00-H100E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m HDR MFS1S00-H003V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H015V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m HDR MFS1S00-H020V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m HDR MFS1S00-H030V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m HDR MFS1S00-H050V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m HDR MFS1S00-H100V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m HDR MFS1S00-H130V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m HDR MFS1S00-H150V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m HDR MFS1S50-H0xxE NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/