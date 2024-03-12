Firmware Compatible Products

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2148
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand—SDR, EDR, HDR, NDR

Supported Switch Systems

This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:

Model Number

NVIDIA SKU

Description

QM9790

920-9B210-00FN-0D2

920-9B210-00FN-0D0

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.

HCA/Switch

Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2

31.2012.2148

NVIDIA Quantum

27.2012.2108

ConnectX-7

28.37.1014

ConnectX-6

20.37.1014

Minimal MFT version

4.23.0-102

Supported Cables

Warning

NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode

Speed Supported

Number of Lanes Used

NDR

400Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 100Gb/s

NDR200

200Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 100Gb/s

HDR

200Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 50Gb/s

HDR100

100Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 50Gb/s

EDR

100Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.

Switch-to-Switch Connectivity

NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.

Switch

Switch

Cable

NDR Transceiver

NDR DAC/ACC

HDR DAC/ AOC

EDR DAC/ AOC

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NVIDIA Quantum-2

2 × NDR

2 × NDR

N/A

N/A

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NVIDIA Quantum

N/A

N/A

2 × HDR

2 × EDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

N/A

2 × EDR

HCA-to-Switch Connectivity

Switch

Adapter

Cable

HDR AOC

HDR DAC

HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)

ConnectX-6 200Gb/s

NDR Switch

NVIDIA Quantum-2

2 × HDR

2 × HDR

4 × HDR100

ConnectX-6 100Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

4 × HDR100

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

N/A

Supported Link Speed

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed

Cable

Cable Length [meters]

Limitations

NDR

Optical

Up to 30

NDR optical cables support only NDR speed.

Copper

Up to 2

HDR

Optical

Up to 30

HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.

Copper

Up to 2

Validated and Supported NDR Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

NDR

MCP7Y00-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m

NDR

MMA4Z00-NS

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, finned

NDR

MMS4X00-NL

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, finned

NDR

MMS4X00-NS

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned

NDR

MMA1Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

NDR

MCA4J80-N003-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned

NDR

MCA7J70-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m

NDR

MCA7J70-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m

NDR

MCA7J60-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m

NDR

MCA7J60-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m

NDR

MCA7J65-N004

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 4m

NDR

MCA7J65-N005

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 5m

NDR

MCA7J75-N004

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m

NDR

MCA7J75-N005

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m

NDR

MMS4X00-NL400 *

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top

NDR

MMA4Z00-NS400 *

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

NDR

MMS4X00-NS400 *

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N001-FLT *

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT *

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top

NDR

MCA4J80-N003-FLT *

Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N00A **

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N00B **

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.75m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N001 **

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N01A **

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N002 **

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m
Warning

* Cables supported in adapter cards that are not supported in switches.
** Cables supported in switches that are not supported in adapter cards.

Validated and Supported HDR Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

HDR

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H003

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

HDR

MFA7U10-H005

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

HDR

MFA7U10-H015

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

HDR

MFA7U10-H020

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

HDR

MFA7U10-H030

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

HDR

MCP1650-H001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR

MFS1S00-H003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

HDR

MFS1S00-H020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

HDR

MFS1S00-H030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

HDR

MFS1S00-H050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H003V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H015V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m

HDR

MFS1S00-H020V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m

HDR

MFS1S00-H030V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m

HDR

MFS1S00-H050V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H130V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m

HDR

MFS1S00-H150V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m

HDR

MFS1S50-H0xxE

NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m

Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.
