Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2508 LTS
For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

4508600

Description: In rare cases, repressing SHARP traps may fail.

Keywords: SHARP, Traps

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2400

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2508

4249870

Description: SHARP discard counters may be inaccurate, due to incorrect configuration.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2400

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2508

4411363

Description: In cases where SM was running on the switch host, VS-MAD Classes 0x0b and 0x0c responses did not return to the SM, causing the SM to continue sending MADs. This could result in switch congestion, leading to dropped MADs.

Keywords: SM, VS MADs

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2400

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2508

4424266

Description: In rare cases, cleaning all SHARP resources may fail following event of port dropped during a job.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2400

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2508
