NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2508 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2508 LTS  Known Issues

Known Issues

The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref

Issue

4249894

Description: On rare occasions of severe cluster congestion, the following operations may fail due to changes in buffer allocation:

  • Creating or destroying SHARP trees

  • Modifying switch Quality of Service settings

  • Adjusting the number of operational VLs on a port

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Congestion

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2508

3436244

Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may reach a timeout.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024

3198634

Description: When using HDR speeds on NDR systems with NDR optic cables, the link does not raise.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR Speed, Optic Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024

3323781

Description: GMP MADs with GRH header towards the Router are not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Routers

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.5042

2922333

Description: In some cases, MMS4X00-NL1.2 may have low BER.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signal Integrity

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

2838195

Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2834238

Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

1249608

Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2057793

Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 9, 2025.
content here