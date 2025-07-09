Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
This firmware version includes the following bug fixes. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issues
4493905
Description: In rare cases, repressing SHARP traps may fail.
Keywords: SHARP, Traps
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2170
Fixed in Version: 31.2014.2428
4411363
Description: When SM was running on the switch host, VS-MAD Classes 0x0b and 0x0c responses did not return to the SM, causing the SM to continue sending MADs. This could result in switch congestion, leading to dropped MADs.
Keywords: VS MADs, SM
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2170
Fixed in Version: 31.2014.2428
4424267
Description: In rare cases, cleaning all SHARP resources may fail following event of port dropped during a job.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2170
Fixed in Version: 31.2014.2428