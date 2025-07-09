Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.2428 LTS
This firmware version includes the following bug fixes. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

4493905

Description: In rare cases, repressing SHARP traps may fail.

Keywords: SHARP, Traps

Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2170

Fixed in Version: 31.2014.2428

4411363

Description: When SM was running on the switch host, VS-MAD Classes 0x0b and 0x0c responses did not return to the SM, causing the SM to continue sending MADs. This could result in switch congestion, leading to dropped MADs.

Keywords: VS MADs, SM

Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2170

Fixed in Version: 31.2014.2428

4424267

Description: In rare cases, cleaning all SHARP resources may fail following event of port dropped during a job.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2170

Fixed in Version: 31.2014.2428
