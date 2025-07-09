Known Issues

3198634 Description: When using HDR speeds on NDR systems with NDR optic cables, the link does not raise.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR Speed, Optic Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024

2922333 Description: In some cases, MMS4X00-NL1.2 may have low BER.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signal Integrity

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

2838195 Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2834238 Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

955641 Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

1249608 Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2057793 Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control