NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.3002
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

This firmware version includes the following bug fixes. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

4232783

Description: In rare cases when extreme congestion occur in the cluster, the following commands might fail (due to changes in buffer allocation):

1. Creating/destruction SHARP trees

2. Changing the Quality of service of the switch

3. Changing the number of operational VLs of a port

Keywords: Congestion

Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2084

Fixed in Version: 31.2014.3002

4083638

Description: SHARP discard counters may be inaccurate, due to incorrect configuration.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2084

Fixed in Version: 31.2014.3002

