Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
This firmware version includes the following bug fixes. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
4232783
|
Description: In rare cases when extreme congestion occur in the cluster, the following commands might fail (due to changes in buffer allocation):
1. Creating/destruction SHARP trees
2. Changing the Quality of service of the switch
3. Changing the number of operational VLs of a port
|
Keywords: Congestion
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2084
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2014.3002
|
4083638
|
Description: SHARP discard counters may be inaccurate, due to incorrect configuration.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2084
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2014.3002