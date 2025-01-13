NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.3002
Changes and New Features

Keyword

Description

31.2014.3002

Firmware Dump Collection

Added support for Firmware Dump Collection. The unmanaged switch will automatically store a firmware dump to the flash during a fatal event or if communication with the SM is lost for an extended period.

The switch supports firmware dump collection through an in-band interface using MFT tools (resourcedump).

Keys

Added support of periodic update of MAD keys.

Support was added for the following classes:

  • MKEY (class 0x1,0x81)

  • VSKEY (class 0xA)

  • AMKEY (class 0xB)

  • C_KEY/N2N_KEY (class 0xC)

  • CCKEY (class 0x21)

Counters

Added support for PPCNT new Group 0x2B "Infiniband_extended_packet_size_histogram".
