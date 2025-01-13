Changes and New Features
|
Keyword
|
Description
|
31.2014.3002
|
Firmware Dump Collection
|
Added support for Firmware Dump Collection. The unmanaged switch will automatically store a firmware dump to the flash during a fatal event or if communication with the SM is lost for an extended period.
The switch supports firmware dump collection through an in-band interface using MFT tools (resourcedump).
|
Keys
|
Added support of periodic update of MAD keys.
Support was added for the following classes:
|
Counters
|
Added support for PPCNT new Group 0x2B "Infiniband_extended_packet_size_histogram".