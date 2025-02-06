NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2014.3062
Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

31.2014.3062

February 5, 2025

Initial release of this release notes version.

July 2, 2025

Added SHARP_am known issue.

Overview

Firmware, which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), or flash memory.

Firmware Download

Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Changes and New Features and Changes and New Features History.
