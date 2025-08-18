Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
This firmware version includes the following bug fixes. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issues
4245399
Description: In rare cases, when running a SHARP job on two different groups and the job was stopped in the middle, cleaning SHARP resources may fail.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2084
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.3062
4232783
Description: In rare cases when extreme congestion occur in the cluster, the following commands might fail (due to changes in buffer allocation):
1. Creating/destruction SHARP trees
2. Changing the Quality of service of the switch
3. Changing the number of operational VLs of a port
Keywords: Congestion
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2084
Fixed in Version: 31.2014.3062
4083638
Description: SHARP discard counters may be inaccurate, due to incorrect configuration.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.2084
Fixed in Version: 31.2014.3062