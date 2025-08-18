Changes and New Features
Keyword
Description
31.2014.3062
Firmware Dump Collection
Added support for Firmware Dump Collection. The unmanaged switch will automatically store a firmware dump to the flash during a fatal event or if communication with the SM is lost for an extended period.
The switch supports firmware dump collection through an in-band interface using MFT tools (resourcedump).
Keys
Added support of periodic update of MAD keys.
Support was added for the following classes:
Counters
Added support for PPCNT new Group 0x2B "Infiniband_extended_packet_size_histogram".